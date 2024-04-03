Carling Dental: Accepting New Patients

The Carling Dental (Singhal Dentistry) team is accepting new patients. Provided photo.

*This article is sponsored*

Carling Dental (Singhal Dentistry) is a modern, bright, and welcoming Dental Practice offering exceptional care by experienced Dental Professionals. Located at 100-1525 Carling Ave, it is an ideal Dental practice delivering unparalleled cosmetic and Family Dentistry out of a comfortable, cheerful, and modern office. Apart from being a well-equipped office with latest technology, Carling Dental provides its patients with exceptionally well-trained staff that takes pride in their unwavering drive for perfection.

Husband and wife team, Dr. Shailendra Singhal and Dr. Neha Chopra have been practicing dentistry for over 13 years and believe in constantly upgrading their expertise to bring new innovations to the practice. Dr. Singhal’s vision is to keep the practice as a one stop Dental facility offering comprehensive Dental care – including Oral Surgery, Dental Implants, Cosmetic/restorative dentistry, Invisalign, Dentures, Root canal treatments, whitening and more.

Carling Dental is a fully accessible office much appreciated by many of the older patients as well as those with mobility difficulties. The team at Carling Dental is passionate about helping children have positive and happy dental care experiences. Singhal Dentistry at Carling Dental is qualified to care for Children’s teeth, gums and mouth throughout childhood and the dedicated team at Carling dental help them feel welcomed and make their experiences very fun and lively.

Dr. Singhal and his team has consciously kept the fee structure in line with the provincial recommended dental pricing. The office offers late evening appointments every Tuesday for convenient scheduling for the patients. Being a Family owned and operated business, the patients enjoy a warm empathetic care along with the latest technique and equipment.

Continuing to welcome New Patients of all ages, the entire Singhal Dentistry team at Carling Dental is looking forward to seeing you and is committed to make your visit as pleasant and effective at our modern Dental Facility. Visit our website at SinghalDentistry.ca to find out more about us!

Like this: Like Loading...