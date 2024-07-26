Thomas: July is Disability Pride Month

Centretown resident Sally Thomas (centre) with OC Transpo general manager Rene Amilcar (right). Provided photo.

By Sally Thomas

It is already over halfway through July, which is Disability Pride Month in Canada. Did you know that? Until recently, I didn’t! I don’t know why no one talks about it, but it’s important and we should.

A little bit about me: I am Sally Thomas. I was adopted and grew up in Toronto and Belleville. My family instilled a great sense of both independence and pride in all of us. They also showed me and my siblings how to stand up for ourselves. My earliest memory of my parents’ advocacy was ensuring that I could get upstairs at my elementary school, which had no elevator, to see a reptile exhibit that our class was getting to experience. All but me, initially. My parents fought the school board, even threatening to sue them and then came to the school themselves to carry me up to the exhibit so I wouldn’t miss it. I will always appreciate them for that and have used it as an example ever since.

I am now grown and have lots to be proud of. I have two college diplomas and have dedicated much of my life to advocating for those who, for whatever reason, can’t. I like to tell people, after using my mouth for bad throughout high school, I am using it for good, getting what people with disabilities and indeed all of us deserve – respect and equality. “Troublemaker” is a great description, only now I stick to making good trouble.

Over the years, I have advocated for deeply affordable housing for those on ODSP, or like I like to call it now #odspoverty; poverty (although poverty is not political) and disability justice. I have made countless presentations to City Council, the Province… and frankly, anyone who’ll listen. Hard work and perseverance pay off. So does teamwork.

I know because I have also been on countless teams in countless sports. My sport journey dates back to 1980. It has also given me a voice to speak out on issues dear to me. I started as a cheerleader and worked my way up to Canadian Team member in the sport of powerlifting, from 2000-2010.

As a Paralympic alumna from 2004 and 2008, I have spoken to kids and adults about the values of goal-setting and working hard to achieve your dream, whatever it is! No matter what the dream, you can achieve it.

I “Dare to dream” of a world where no one is left behind.

Editor’s note: Sally Thomas is a disability advocate from Centretown who has been advocating for better Para Transpo service.

