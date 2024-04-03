Talisman Apartments offers new approachto city living this summer

The Talisman Apartments.

The Talisman caters to any mood, with a balance of energy and serenity, solitude and socialization

Sleepwell Property Management is now accepting applications on a new apartment building under their management, The Talisman, located on the historic grounds of one of Ottawa’s oldest party spots.

Situated at 1354 Carling Ave, the building is named after the historic Talisman Motor Inn that once stood as Ottawa’s hottest nightlife destination. The Talisman combines classic Ottawa architecture with modern convenience and amenities, granting the contemporary city-dweller’s wish for a tranquil sanctuary in the middle of the bustling city.

The trendy apartment complex is nestled at the intersection of Carling Avenue and Merivale Road, which is quickly expanding into a charming city centre. It is located across the street from Westgate Shopping Centre which is in the midst of a redevelopment of its own.

Get some breakfast at one of the fantastic restaurants just steps away from your front door and spend the day strolling through acres of public greenspace at Hampton Park or the Central Experimental Farm. Britannia Beach is also just five minutes away!

With close proximity to Carlingwood Shopping Centre and just a few streets away from Westboro, you can shop until you drop in one of Ottawa’s hottest and trendiest neighbourhoods. After dark, you can take part in bustling nearby nightlife that will keep the party going well into the wee hours.

The Talisman is located just a five minute drive away from Little Italy and a 10 minute drive to downtown. It’s also on key transit routes for those who prefer to keep their vehicles at home.

If you prefer to spend the day inside, the Talisman caters to any mood, with a balance of energy and serenity, solitude and socialization. Focus on your personal well-being in the state-of-the-art gym, host and socialize in the sophisticated lounge, or relax on the panoramic seventh-floor terrace where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Ottawa skyline.

Students and business professionals alike can buckle down and get some work done in the in-house coworking space, which provides focus and collaboration without the hassle of a commute. Once you get that last report in, you can relax and let your stress melt away in the original Japanese garden that designer William Teron created for the former Motor Inn. It’s perfect for a leisurely stroll, a font of creative insight, or a moment of quiet introspection.

At the end of the day, retreat to your own quiet corner of the city. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with indoor parking — which includes charging stations for electric vehicles and the convenience of keyless entry.

Every suite in The Talisman, from studios to three-bedrooms, are equipped with seamless smart doors that offer effortless access control with the push of a button. Whether you’re retiring after a hard day or settling down for some quality family time, The Talisman will provide.

