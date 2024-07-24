Preston Street Patios to visit this summer 

Looking for a place to hang this summer with friends? Check out one of Preston Streets many patios. Here a group from Manotick are seen at La Roma in Little Italy. Photo by Aaron Reid.

By Christina Korotkov

If there’s anything Ottawans love, it’s a great patio. Preston Street has an abundance to choose from. Home to some fantastic restaurants and bars, whether you’re catching up with friends or planning a date night, there’s something in Little Italy for everyone.

Ward 14 – 139 Preston: When you walk into Ward 14, you’re immediately surrounded by some of the coolest vibes. The bar, which doubles as a consignment shop, has possibly the best drink special around — a local lager tall boy and a shot of Jameson for $9.00.

Its dog-friendly patio is now open for the summer from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with the interior open until 2:00 a.m. The patio is located next to active Fire Station 11.

“I like to tell people it’s like you’re entertained the whole time,” joked manager Mary Radmore.

The consignment bar keeps a wide variety of local craft beers and is focused on hosting weekly pop-ups where different chefs from around the city get to curate fun menus.

“It’s a neat experience, especially for any of our guests coming in to try different cuisines,” said Radmore.

Besides the pop-ups, trivia nights have long been a standing tradition on Mondays.

The Moonroom – 442 Preston: The late night classic cocktail bar has recently been acquired by new owner Dan Andre. While the Moonroom doesn’t take reservations for groups larger than six, there are some expansions taking place.

“I’m renovating the upstairs to be an event space for Moonroom. We want to do guest chef night, maybe jazz night, or you can reserve it for anniversaries or birthdays,” he said. “Hopefully by the fall it’s done.”

In the meantime, the patio has recently been renovated, which Andrew described

as a “Garden of Eden.” The intimate, chill, moody aesthetic the Moonroom gives off is perfect for date nights.

Because it is a classic cocktail bar, Andrew said it’s important to maintain the quality of the drinks, making syrups, juices, and bar cherries all in-house.

“We have some of the best bartenders in the city. We’ll put our own spin on drinks, working within the constraints of a classic cocktail. We go through a lot of trouble to make all of our drinks from scratch,” he said.

Keri Oakley sips drinks with friends on the La Roma patio in May 2024. Photo by Aaron Reid.

La Roma – 430 Preston: This family-owned restaurant has been around since 1990 and has called Preston St. home since 1995.

“We make everything from scratch,” said owner Maria Papalia. “From sauces to pasta to desserts.”

In the summertime, La Roma’s menu gets a seasonal revamp with a bigger focus on grilling compared to its winter menu, which features braised items. Specials are available on Friday and Saturday, but if a dish is popular, guests may see it again on a later weekend.

On top of serving signature cocktails, there is half-priced wine on selected bottles available on Tuesdays.

La Roma has a beautifully decorated patio that features plants and lights. The use of sails is an alternative to umbrellas for providing shade and more room for guests.

More Preston favourites

Pub Italia – 434 Preston: If you haven’t been to Pub Italia, you need to check out the medieval monastery-inspired pub and its famous Beer Bible.

Pub Italia can be spotted from a mile away with its medical charm. Photo by Aaron Reid.

Mati – 428 Preston: This upscale, modern, Mediterranean restaurant is most famously known for their towers and cocktails.

Green Papaya – 256 Preston: A great spot for lunch or dinner, this restaurant’s patio offers shade while you indulge in classic Thai food.

Pubwells – 96 Preston: The cozy English pub has half-priced wings every Wednesday, live music Thursdays and Saturdays, and if you’re feeling adventurous, karaoke on Tuesdays.

Dreamland Cafe – 262 Preston: If you’ve visited Preston Street, you may have passed by a pink building that is Dreamland Cafe. Their menu offers freshly made pasta amongst options for dietary restrictions.

The Porch on Preston – 379 Preston: Who doesn’t like a rooftop patio? Located above The Prescott, the yellow umbrellas make it difficult to miss.

La Favorita is another patio to check out this summer. Photo by Aaron Reid.

Like this: Like Loading...