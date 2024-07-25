Editor’s Letter: Ciao Italia! 

Kitchissippi Times editor Charlie Senack in September 2023. File photo by Zenith Wolfe.

By Charlie Senack

Hello readers and happy summer! It’s hard to believe we are halfway through the year. The sun is shining and Kitchissippi residents are back outdoors, enjoying the Parkdale Market, river pathways, and the many community patios.

In the June issue of of KT you will get to indulge yourself in our annual summer fun guide which is bigger and better than ever this year. We have a list of activities to do for adults and kids of all ages — both in and out of Kitchissippi ward. If you missed it you dan read the digital issue here.

Arts and culture lovers will get to enjoy our concert guide filled with local talent, and food lovers will appreciate our list of Preston Street patios.

Speaking of Preston Street, I’m excited to announce that we are expanding into Little Italy! This is a rarity of sorts in community journalism which has struggled as an industry over the last few years. Our growth and success is in no small part thanks to you — our loyal readers and business owners who have supported the small yet mighty KT team for the last 20 years.

The June 2024 cover of Kitchissippi Times.

As part of this addition, I want to stress there will be no reduction in hyperlocal content coming out of the Kitchissippi catchment.

This issue, we are sending 1,000 additional copies to Preston Street-area homes and businesses who may not already be familiar with us. If you aren’t or haven’t already, we encourage you to sign up for our weekly newsletter at Kitchissippi.com, where local news will be delivered to your inbox every weekend.

Over the course of the next few months, you will also see more of a Britannia focus as we expand our boundaries west to more parts of Bay ward. If you have a story idea you feel would be of interest to our readers, please send me an email at editor@kitchissippi.com.

A reminder there is no issue in July. We will return in August with a Pride and Diversity issue which will give a voice to marginalized communities in our neighborhood.

Happy reading!

