Buy First or Sell First…an Important Real Estate Question

Moving up, or down, the real estate ladder is much easier when you have some help.

“The first thing to do is set up a meeting with a realtor,” says Jennifer Stewart, of the Diane & Jen Team, a real estate company that works under the Engel & Völkers banner. More importantly, they are very familiar to Westboro residents.

“It’s important to find out what is happening in the marketplace and also get a current value for your home.”

The spring market is looking good for buyers. “Setting up a meeting with your lender is the next step,” says Jen. “Buyers need to have a very good handle on financing.”

Current owners, whether they are ‘moving-up’ or ‘downsizing’, are affected by timing. “If you need the equity from your current home to purchase the next home, it can pose a timing issue.” This is one of the most important reasons to have a realtor.

Some people are afraid of selling their house first and not being able to find something that they want to move to.

“It’s a very valid concern,” adds Jen, “but in the current market, it can be a real risk to buy first and then sell. Unless you have a plan in place. Of course, every situation is different but if you’re thinking about moving, now is a great time and definitely one we can help with.”

So while interest rates are not as low as they were a couple years ago, the prevailing theory is they have peaked, and will go down over the next few years.

“Speak to your lender and learn what to expect when your mortgage comes due,” says Jen. If you find yourself in a property that is going to become unaffordable, it’s time to think about that and maybe consider a move. It’s important to live in a place that you not only love “…but also one that you can comfortably afford and feel content in.”

Stewart has been a Realtor in Ottawa for 20 years. She is someone who is trusted in the community and can get you “from point A to point B,” even when the market may seem daunting. Working with someone who is experienced and comfortable with the various market conditions will definitely help Home Buyers and Sellers.

