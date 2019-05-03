Sponsored: Stella Luna’s award-winning treats a hit in Hintonburg

When Stella Luna Gelato’s second cafe opened in Hintonburg two years ago, owner and gelato master, Tammy Guiliani, knew the neighbourhood was a perfect fit. The café is a chic, urban oasis favoured by those who appreciate delicious food and beverages enjoyed in a warm, welcoming environment. Launching a third location in Merrickville last year is proof that Stella Luna Gelato has captured the hearts and tastebuds of the entire national capital region, including Kitchissippi.

Leveraging her training at Carpigiani Gelato University, Tammy and her team create scores of different flavours of gelato each year using the finest ingredients. Having won the award for Best Gelato in Canada as well as the International Journalists Choice Award at the 2017 Gelato World Tour in Italy has made Stella Luna a popular destination for visitors to Ottawa, not to mention the favourite of thousands of locals, many of whom first discover Stella Luna thanks to its charming vintage push cart, a favourite at weddings, festivals and private events.

Aside from the extraordinary gelato, you’ll also find such temptations as fully loaded breakfast “croissant-wiches,” freshly baked scones and Tammy’s grandmother’s buttermilk waffles and crepes. Panini, farm-fresh salads and hearty soups are on offer at lunch. Tammy notes that thanks to the incredible talent in the Stella Luna kitchen, desserts are garnering their own spotlight. “Our decadent desserts are best enjoyed with a side of gelato or sorbet, a gelato cocktail, or both!” she enthuses.

Summertime will see the Stella Luna patio in full swing, thanks to the completion of the adjacent park. “It’s reminiscent of that European ambiance we’ve been striving for, where neighbours gather, children play, lovers kiss and everyone savours the simple pleasures of summer in Ottawa – a well-deserved reward after such a gruelling winter,” says Tammy.

As if world-class gelato on a patio wasn’t appealing enough, you can also enjoy Arts and Crafts soirees with live music courtesy of singer-songwriter extraordinaire Danielle Allard and friends on the second Sunday of every month at Stella Luna Hintonburg. Starting at 7 p.m., admission is free. Stick around for Gelato Madness Sundays from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with 40% off all gelato (while quantities last).

Gelato lovers can also embrace this year’s Summer Stella Challenge, offering a free gelato to all who either paddle from their Bank Street location to their ‘Stella Luna on the Rideau’ shop in historic Merrickville, or those who bike from Hintonburg to Merrickville – just grab some selfies to prove it!

Stella Luna

1103 Bank Street 613-523-1116

1130 Wellington St. West. 613-695-6565

111 Main St. East, Merrickville 613-269-4949

tammy@slgelato.com

www.slgelato.com

