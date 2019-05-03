Discover hidden gems during Jane’s Walk this weekend

Submitted by Jane’s Walk Ottawa-Gatineau –

Have you ever wondered where to find wild food growing in the city? Have you discovered Ottawa’s rare urban sand dune or wondered about one of the Capital region’s many monuments? Have you hoped to explore the revitalization of Sparks Street? Or is there something in your own backyard that you want to share with others?

If you like to get outside and you’re enthusiastic about learning about your community, its history and its future, join Jane’s Walk to explore Ottawa-Gatineau through free walking tours on May 4 and 5.

Last year, 3,000 people joined us for this “sidewalk ballet,” a community-driven festival of more than 60 free walking tours celebrating the work of late urban thinker Jane Jacobs. Jane was a writer and activist who studied how cities work, how they grow and change. Her work helped define what makes cities livable, how to promote street-life vitality and how to design attractive, uplifting places where people feel safe. Jane’s Walk is a pedestrian-focused event that improves urban literacy by offering insights into planning, design, local history, and civic engagement through the simple acts of walking, observing, and discussing.

This year, Jane’s Walk Ottawa-Gatineau expects to offer more than 60 free walks to choose from as the local event celebrates its eleventh edition. Jane Jacobs considered citizens to be the experts on their own communities and our walks are all led by volunteer leaders who have something to share — you could be one of them! Visit our website, janeswalkottawa.ca, to find out how we can help turn your advocacy efforts into action as part of Jane’s Walk.

A typical Jane’s Walk tour is given once during the weekend, takes about an hour, and covers around one to two kilometres.

As a highlight of the May 4-5 weekend, we are planning a celebration marking what would have been Jane’s 103rd birthday. It’ll take place on Saturday, May 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cube Gallery (1285 Wellington St. W.) It’s free! For updates on the festival, be sure to watch our website, janeswalkottawa.ca, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@JanesWalkOtt) and Instagram (@JanesWalkOttawa).

KT recommends



Six heritage trees in an urban ‘hood

We will visit six majestic bur oak trees that will be coming into leaf. Learn how Champlain Park ‘hood has managed to get a provincial designation for these heritage trees—to date, the only such designations in Ottawa. Discuss and strategize on ways to ensure heritage trees and all our natural heritage are recognized by the City of Ottawa as it reviews its tree by-law in 2019.

Guides: Debra Huron and Daniel Buckles

Date: Sun May 5, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour

Language: English

Start: Champlain Park, Cowley Ave.

End: Clearview & Patricia Aves

Area: Champlain Park

Distance: 1.0 km

Accessibility: The route will take us up some slopes and grassy, uneven terrain.

See the list of other local walks at janeswalkottawa.ca.

