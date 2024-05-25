Cadmans Bagels targeted in daytime robbery

A photo posted to Nepean Conservative candidate Barbara Bal’s Facebook page shows Cadmans Bagels trashed after the break-in occurred. Provided Photo.

By Kitchissippi Times Staff

Cadmans Montreal Bagels on Carling Avenue is back open today after a Friday afternoon break-in occurred.

On the shops Instagram page, Cadman’s confirmed its store was vandalized in broad daylight at around 3:00 p.m. on May 24.

“Small business owners must stay vigilant against robbers who become violent with their employees,” the bagel shop wrote. “We are thankful that nobody was hurt during this incident.”

The suspect was quickly apprehended by Ottawa Police.

It’s unclear if any money or items were stolen. A video posed to Instagram showed merchandise, computer equipment and baked goods thrown across the floor.

