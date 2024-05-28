Unresponsive person pulled from Deschenes Rapids near Britannia

A man has been pronounced dead after getting trapped in the Deschenes Rapids near the Britannia Yacht Club on May 28. Photo by Ottawa Fire.

By Kitchissippi Times staff

It’s been a busy day for Ottawa firefighters who had to issue CPR to a man stuck under the Deschenes Rapids near the Britannia Yacht Club.

According to Ottawa Fire, its water rescue team found the person wearing a yellow jacket halfway between land and a capsized boat which submerged last week.

“The individual was stuck in a rope that was used to attach the capsized boat to the shore. Our Water Rescue Technician used a knife to cut the rope and free the individual,” said Ottawa Fire in a statement. The two Water Rescue Techs then brought the individual to shore and they were placed in a floating stokes basket at 10:32 a.m..”

The man was unresponsive and had Ottawa Fire and Paramedics perform CPR on him while on route to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He have since been pronounced deceased.

It’s one of multiple water rescues to take place in recent weeks. Over the Victoria Day long weekend, three people were rescued from the boat which tipped over. Two were holding onto a rock and one onto a paddle board, said Ottawa Fire. A day before, a kayaker was rescued from the rapids near the same spot.

