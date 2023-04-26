Councillors Corner: Keep your storm drains clear

Kitchissippi ward councillor Jeff Leiper is reminding residents to keep their storm drains clear to prevent flooding. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi ward councillor

Spring is finally here, Kitchissippi! It’s time to dust off those rubber boots and enjoy the longer days ahead. Keep reading for more news about what’s going on in the ward and the city.

Just a general reminder to keep an eye on the storm drains on your street as we begin to see more rainfall over the coming weeks. Keeping those drains clear can reduce pooling on the streets and sidewalks. Also, the return of spring means the return of street sweeping! As with past years, some streets in the ward will see concentrated street sweeping with parking bans. I am always advocating for concentrated street sweeping to be expanded, but I can’t make any promises at this time.

As I type this registration for City of Ottawa and Dovercourt summer camps is in full swing! Be sure to check out all the options for day camps for kids of all ages and interests. For more information you can visit the City’s Courses and Camps webpage or Dovercourt’s website. Reminder that the City is using a new registration system for camps, so your old barcode and PIN numbers won’t work. All the information you need to get set up with the new system is available on the City’s website.

The Rosemount Library is ramping up their programming offerings for library-lovers of all ages. There are weekly baby-times, family story hours, and fun drop-in groups for teens and tweens. For example, I noted there’s a new knitting group meeting at Rosemount on Wednesdays at 1:30 PM. The group is for adults of ages to work on their current knitting projects and share skills with other knitters. For more information on Rosemount’s programming, check out the Ottawa Public Library’s website or call (613) 580-2940.

I am sad to report that the Parkdale Food Centre recently had to decommission the Road Runner, their outdoor community fridge on Rosemount. While this is obviously sad news, I respect the Parkdale Food Centre’s commitment to ensuring that people feel safe when accessing their services and putting the needs of the community first. The indoor community fridge at 30 Rosemount remains open and accessible from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday to Thursday, for those who want to make donations or those who want to pick up some groceries.

