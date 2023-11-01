Bomb threat closes Ottawa Jewish school

An Ottawa Police car is seen outside the Soloway Jewish Centre on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Charlie Senack.

By Charlie Senack

Ottawa’s Jewish Community School was forced to close on Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported.

A letter sent to parents said the anonymous threat was received through a generic channel on Oct. 31.

“Upon receiving the threat, the Ottawa Police were immediately contacted, and they swiftly initiated an investigation to assess the situation,” the brief letter read.

Ottawa Police said an on scene investigation determined their was no threat to public safety.

“Officers remain in close contact with community members. The matter remains under investigation,” they said in a statement to the Kitchissippi Times.

No further details have been shared.

Ottawa has seen a rise in Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents. A photo was recently shared to the platform X, formally known as Twitter, showing a sign reading “F—k Israel” painted on a street in the Craig Henry neighbourhood.

On Oct. 19, Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs wrote in a statement that no credible information about threats locally have come in. Their intelligence and investigative units are continuing to work with their provincial and federal counterparts to monitor the situation.

“No one should live in fear. The increased number of hate crimes, and hate-motivated incidents, are concerning,” Stubbs wrote. “We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences such incidents to report them to police. We will prosecute those who commit hate crimes to the full extent of the law. Hate has no place in our city.”

Police continue to be present outside of the Ottawa Jewish Community School on Nadolny Sachs Private, near Broadview and Carling.

In a previous interview with KT, Andrea Freedman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, said members of their community are staying vigilant after the recent attacks.

“I think the community is quite frightened and on edge. We increased security protocols, we are grateful to Ottawa Police services for all their efforts,” Freedman said. “At the end of the day Jewish people are resilient people. For 3,000 years people have tried to annihilate us, have tried to wipe us off the map. We will get through this but it’s going to be very difficult and very challenging.”

The Israel-Hamas war is intensifying as calls grow louder for a ceasefire. As of Nov. 1, 1,400 people have been killed in Israel with another 8,525 Palestinians killed in Gaza.

