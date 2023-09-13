Councillors Corner: The end of summer is here

Kitchissippi ward councillor Jeff Leiper (right) poses for a photograph with Hintonburg artist Daniel Martelock during an event at Urban Art Collective on Aug. 15. Photo by Charlie Senack.



Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi ward councillor

Well, summer is finally coming to close in Kitchissippi. Stay connected to your neighbourhood news as we all gear up for back-to-school and the changes a shift in seasons brings.

Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean market season is over! The Parkdale Market has some fun events coming up in September. There will be a special edition of the Night Market on Wednesday, September 6, as well as the Ottawa Flower Market on September 16. And remember, the market is still open for business daily until the end of the month, so you can continue to get local produce!

This fall, Kitchissippi’s own Ottawa Trans Library is creating the Ottawa Trans Joy Quilt and they need the input of trans people to finish the project. The Ottawa Trans Joy Quilt project invites all trans people to create a quilt square with a design that reflects their experiences of trans joy; all squares will be sewn together as part of a community quilt to reflect that joy.

Trans folks can make a square from their own fabric stash or pick up a package from the Ottawa Trans Library to create their square. You can also join in a group quilting event at the Library on September 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Check out the Ottawa Trans Library’s website for more information about this and many other great events!

If you’re looking for a fun family event to ring in the new school year, head to the Churchill Seniors Centre for a Capital Pop-Up Cinema screening of School of Rock on September 8! The film starts at 8:30 p.m., but get there early to secure a good spot. You can bring your own seating or rent a chair for $5.00, and there will be some very affordable concessions for everyone to enjoy.

I hope everyone has a smooth start to the fall. As always, you can reach my office at jeff.leiper@ottawa.ca or 6130580-2485. Drop us a line – my amazing staff are always happy to help out!

