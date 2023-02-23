Councillors Corner: Light rail inquiry sheds light on disappointing failures

Tunney’s Pasture station in Kitchissippi. File photo by Alvin Tsang.

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi ward councillor

Happy New Year, Kitchissippi! I hope you were all able to enjoy a safe and cheerful holiday season. I’m feeling refreshed after some vacation time and am excited to be back in the office.

I wasn’t able to get news about this into my previous column, but the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission released its public inquiry report on Nov. 30. You can read the full report and my thoughts about it on our ward’s website kitchissippiward.ca.

I am profoundly disappointed with Justice William Hourigan’s assessment of Rideau Transit Group’s dealings with the City, and what he had to say about the effort to exclude Council from its oversight function. I am consulting with colleagues about constructive steps we can take moving forward to resolve ongoing issues with the LRT. Residents deserve a safe, reliable train, and I am hopeful that we can build it.

In more hopeful news, I am pleased to report that my staff and I worked with the City over the holidays on the potential acquisition of a property at 22 Ladouceur for parkland, and it looks like that deal concluded in our favour. The lot will connect Armstrong Park to Ladouceur and add much-needed greenspace to the area. Once we’ve acquired the land, we’ll start consultations on how we can set-up and plan for this newly acquired space; stay tuned.

In terms of the 2023 municipal budget, I’ve met with the mayor to discuss my priorities and am working with councillors Ariel Troster (Somerset Ward 14) and Shawn Menard (Capital Ward 17) to host a virtual public consultation on the draft budget. It’s scheduled for Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Contact my office for more details and the link to join. I’m looking forward to hearing everyone’s perspectives on the proposed budget and the things you’d like the City to prioritize for 2023 and beyond. For more money details opportunities to provide feedback, visit the Engage Ottawa website for the 2023 budget at engage.ottawa/ca/city-budget-2023.

As always, my office is ready to help residents in any way we can. If you have questions, comments, or concerns about something going on in the city or the ward, contact us at jeff.leiper@ottawa.ca or 613-580-2485.

Like this: Like Loading...