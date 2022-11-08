Federal update: Helping Canadians impacted by the rising cost of living

Yasir Naqvi Official Portrait/ Portrait officiel in Ottawa, ONTARIO, Canada on October 29, 2021. © HOC-CDC Credit: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services.

Submitted by Yasir Naqvi, MP for Ottawa Centre

Over the past few months, I have had several opportunities to hear from residents in our community about the immense pressure they are under. The cost of living has risen, and some are more impacted than the others.

Whether it has had an impact on your grocery bill, utilities, rent, or medications, rising costs have made it difficult to make ends meet.

As announced in Canada’s Affordability Plan, our federal government is here to help Canadians get through this difficult time.

To help offset some of the costs Ottawa Centre residents may be facing, we are doubling the GST credit for six months for eligible residents in our community. This will mean an extra $234 in the pockets of single Canadians without children, up to $467 for couples with two children, and an average of an extra $225 for seniors.

We know that access to good dental care is essential to our health and the federal government is committed to making it more affordable. Through a Canada Dental Benefit starting later this year, we are providing up to $1,300 over two years for children under 12.

Affordable housing and reducing chronic homelessness continue to be top priorities for our community. I am pleased the federal government has launched the third round of the Rapid Housing Strategy which aims to make funding available to not-for-profit housing organizations and municipalities. With that, they can quickly build more social and affordable housing for those who need it most. Additionally, Canada’s Affordability Plan allows for a $500 one-time supplement to be delivered to nearly two million low-income renters across Canada who are struggling with the cost of housing.

Finally, we are also supporting Canadians struggling with the rising cost of living through the Climate Action Incentive payment. As of October 14, Ottawa residents will have received the second installment of the payment. An average family of four in Ontario will receive $186.25 per quarter.

The Climate Action Incentive payment program, which ensures Canadians receive much-needed relief on a more regular basis, keeps affordability and fairness in mind. Eight in 10 households get more money back than they pay, with low- and middle-income households benefiting the most.

This train of concrete and targeted actions aims to address inflation and make life more affordable for millions of Canadians.

As your MP, I remain committed to help build an economy that works for everyone. As always, I want you to know that my team and I are here to help. If you have any questions on these measures, or need assistance accessing benefits, please contact my office at 613-946-8682, or email me at yasir.naqvi@parl.gc.ca

Like this: Like Loading...