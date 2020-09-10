Westboro Villager: Fresh starts in fall

Hello!

For me, September is all about fresh starts and new to-do lists. Even though these are still some of the weirdest times, once September 1st rolls around, I can’t help but begin to plan for my favourite seasons ahead.

While there is zero chance September will be anything but the usual back-to-school routine, I am hopeful we can all find a groove in this new normal. Many of our friends and neighbours will continue to work from home but I’ve recognized familiar faces the past few days – an indication that maybe the offices here in Westboro are having a go at opening. And it has been so nice to see the restaurants spilling out onto the sidewalks and parking spaces the past couple of months.

Who knows what the fall will bring with COVID but I hope the familiar turning of the season brings a smile to your face. The merchants, restaurants and services in Westboro Village are ready for you!

Happy Fall!

Molly Van der Schee

The Village Quire

Chair, Westboro Village BIA

Luxii Beauty and Wellness Clinic

110 Richmond Road

(613) 722-2441

Did you know Westboro is home to Ottawa’s Only Cryotherapy Chamber?

Whether you’re looking for cellulite reduction, mobility or pain relief, or decreased inflammation, cryotherapy is designed to help you feel, look and move well. We invite you to come out and experience your 3 minute treatment at chilling subzero temperatures right here in Westboro for a unique experience. Luxii also offers premium massage therapy, chiropractic services, laser hair removal, hydrafacials and eyelash extensions in our clean, bright and welcoming clinic.

GRECO

411, 100 Roosevelt Ave #100

(613) 725-5326

At Greco Westboro, we have taken Fitness & Health to a new level. When you come to our studio you will find:

A training facility that puts the safety of members and staff first.

Highest cleaning and sanitization standards – you name it, we clean it!

Fully adapted studio procedures and training methods to accommodate new health guidelines related to COVID-19.

Your own space, your own equipment, cleaned and sanitized after each training session.

Welcoming staff who will guide and coach you so you will leave the studio feeling safe, accomplished, and motivated for your next training session.

Come in – experience Greco 2.0, where personal training attention meets class energy! It doesn’t get any better than this.

NEW MEMBERS: BUY ONE GET ONE FREE! Contact us to take advantage of this BOGO promo. Available for a limited time only.

Coworkly

Your neighbourhood coworking space where remote workers get work done away from distractions.

Get started working with a 50% discount for your 1st month of hot desk membership at Coworkly. Offer valid until Sept 30th.

We’re right across the street from MEC. Mention the offer above.

P.S. We proudly serve Equator coffee.

http://www.coworkly.ca/westboro/

carolyn@coworkly.ca

(613) 761-7794

WALL SPACE GALLERY + FRAMING

358 Richmond Rd

Wall Space is excited to present three new exhibitions. From September 9 – October 3, guests can enjoy Country Roads by Crystal Beshara, recent works by David Lidbetter, and a feature on the ceramics and large-scale drawings of eco-artist Stefan Thompson.

We are also excited to introduce a new jewellery duo to the gallery. Welcome Galili Ellis!

Sign-ups are now open for Crystal Beshara’s artist talk on Friday, Sept. 11 from 4-6 pm. Please RSVP to responses@wallspacegallery.ca

Painting collections and show details are online at WALLSPACEGALLERY.CA. Gallery open to public weekdays 10-6, Saturdays 10-5, and closed on Sundays. Framing by appointment.

info@wallspacegallery.ca

(613) 729-0003

Free parking behind gallery.

Have you noticed?

At the end of August, work began on the new mural on the wall on Churchill between Richmond and Byron. After community consultation last fall, representatives from the Westboro Village BIA Board of Management, the Westboro Community Association and the Westboro Beach Community Association and design and mural artist was chosen in early 2020.

A fresh look for the new decade. We can’t wait to until the official unveiling this fall!

