BRAND NEW! Shampoo Hair Salon by Danny Gerges

Introducing a brand new salon-spa by Danny Gerges, est. July 2020.

Shampoo Hair Salon is located at 124 Spadina Ave.

“Hairstylists of the community” who take extra good care of you and your hair!

Book an online appointment today.

Tucked in the heart of a Hintonburg neighbourhood, you’ll find a cozy, inviting space with naturally inspired décor (think Scandinavian spa), where you can sip freshly-brewed, frothy cappuccinos while you experience the ultimate pampering session. Feel relaxed and at ease while expert hair stylist and colour technician Danny Gerges brings your hair back to life!

Originally, and proudly, from Beirut, Lebanon, Gerges (formerly of Riccioli’s Salon on Rideau Street and a second location in Wellington west), has been styling hair in Ottawa since 1992. He’s trained under Vidal Sassoon, and has successfully competed in hairstyling competitions from Barcelona, to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Every cut, every style, every colour is performed with great care and attention to detail.

“I never worry about how late I will work in a day; my goal is to always accommodate my clients’ needs as best I can.” Gerges says. “I just want to do the absolute best job I can on every single client. I consider each style a work of art.”

His favourite part of the job is seeing the smiles at the end of service from happy clients.

“I love it when I hear the words ‘beautiful!’” he said. “At the end of the day, I’ve made them feel good about themselves and that makes me feel good.”

Gerges has successfully built his clientele around the city solely by word-of-mouth referrals, and is forever appreciative of his clients’ support.

Have you always wanted long, lush, glamorous eyelashes? Allow in-house expert makeup artist and professional eyelash stylist, Jessy, to open your eyes to a beautiful, mascara-free minimal daily makeup routine.

Follow her work on Instagram @lashesbyjosiane.

With its opening, Shampoo Hair Salon is hiring at the moment.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my neighbours for being very supportive to me and my salon.

“We will be looking to hire one or two more stylists with the same work ethics; friendly, hospitable/approachable, professional,” said Gerges.

Apply within.

