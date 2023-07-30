Bail denied for 21-year-old charged in Westboro man’s death

Flowers are taped to a street pole at Richmond and Kirkwood, where 46-year-old Franco Micucci was struck and killed while out for an evening walk. Photo by Charlie Senack.

By Charlie Senack

There will be no bail for a 21-year-old who is accused of striking and killing a Westboro man with his vehicle during an alleged chase with police.

The incident happened at Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue on April 15. Franco Micucci, 46, was struck by the oncoming vehicle as he crossed the street with his wife, Shirlene. He died in hospital six days later.

Tevon Bacquain, who was driving a Honda Civic, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is investigating because of police involvement, said the “vehicle of interest” was first spotted by police near Shillington. Preliminary evidence indicates a police officer in an unmarked cruiser followed the vehicle and attempted to pull it over near Carling and Merivale, but was unsuccessful.

On July 5, Bacquain was denied bail for the second time and faced two new charges — possession for the purpose of trafficking and counselling to obstruct justice. A publication ban prevents further details of his bail hearing from being released.

Members of Micucci’s family who were in court to hear the bail hearing were pleased with the outcome.

“Our family strongly believes that the accused needs to remain in jail where he belongs and we are happy that bail was denied a second time,” the deceased’s cousin, Julie Cassandra, said in a statement. “We feel his continued detention makes the entire community safer. Our number one priority remains getting justice for Franco.”

A memorial with flowers and candles has been placed at the intersection where the incident unfolded. A sign reading “rest in peace Dad” is taped to the traffic light pole.

Micucci was a team member at HVAC business Team Harding and was father to Daisy and Nadya. After his death, four of Micucci’s organs were donated.

“I want Franco to be remembered as a man with great kindness (and) integrity, whose greatest love in life was being a father,” his wife told the Kitchissippi Times. “Everyone who came into contact with him — no matter how briefly — were immediately put at ease by his gentle, compassionate nature. His devotion to family and friends was endless, and all-encompassing.”

