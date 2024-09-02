Naqvi and Harden could face off again in next federal election

By Charlie Senack

There could be a sense of déjà-vu in Ottawa Centre politics during the next federal election if Joel Harden wins his bid to be the NDP candidate.

The current Ottawa Centre MPP, who has served the riding at Queens Park since 2018, officially announced in July that he was hoping to make the switch to federal politics.

“I am very concerned about the direction federal politics is taking. It’s becoming very toxic and personal,” Harden told KT. “When I was at (former NDP leader) Ed Broadbent’s celebration of life back in February, I was reminded of someone who used the office of MP in Ottawa Centre to bridge divides, raise issues that needed to be raised, and never make it personal.”

That’s the type of politics Harden said he’s brought to the provincial legislature for the last six years.

“There are some people — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is one of them — who has a strategy of alienating people by being so over the top,” Harden added. “My strategy is the opposite.

“I want more people to engage with politics, and, as I’ve seen voter turnout dropping, I realized that we need a strategy to reverse that trend,” he continued.

A new Abacus data poll shows the Conservatives are leading 17 points in the polls over the Liberals. The poll also found that four in 10 federal blue supporters said their vote was more about disliking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau than supporting Poilievre.

“Canadians are sick and tired of the red and blue teams sniping at each other. What I’ve heard in Ottawa Centre is that it’s been refreshing to see NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his team collaborate with the federal government to get things done,” said Harden. “People used to have a sense of dignity when doing the job — even if they really disagreed with someone.”

If Harden wins the NDP nomination and then goes onto Parliament Hill, he said Indigenous reconciliation and environmentalism will be top priorities. The current provincial representative said Canadians have watched in horror as parts of British Columbia and Alberta have faced extensive wildfires.

“We are living in a climate emergency, and the Liberals just want to talk about the carbon tax,” said Harden. “Right here in the city, I know of 10 organizations that are doing imminent climate work through reducing waste, creating energy, building environmentally-friendly housing and promoting active transportation.”

Harden also said he’d work to have fellow candidates stop installing campaign signs on public property as a way of reducing waste going into the already crowded Trail Road landfill.

When it comes to issues like public transit, Harden said any future expansions of the light rail or bus system needs to be done in public interest, with private deals off the table.

Naqvi concerned about possible Conservative government

It’s no secret it’s been a turbulent few years for the federal liberal party which lost its majority government in 2021. That was the year Naqvi was elected as a member of parliament following his provincial defeat to Harden.

Naqvi would not say whether or not it was time to find a new Liberal leader, but said the biggest concern he hears at the doors is over Poilievre becoming prime minister.

“Ottawa is a progressive community that does not agree with his positions on women’s productive rights, his thoughts on the LGBTQ+ community, and are fearful a lot of public service workers in our community may lose their jobs,” said Naqvi. “It’s concerning because I don’t want Poilievre to win. I used to be at the provincial level and I was concerned about Doug Ford. Look at the kind of damage he’s done to our healthcare and education system.”

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi said he’s concerned about what a Conservative government would do to Canadians. Photo by Charlie Senack.

So how does the Liberal party brand itself as the option for Canadians?

“We need to make life easier for people, especially with the cost of living. Even though interest rates and inflation are coming down, we have to realize rent and cost of groceries has gone up,” admitted Naqvi. “Healthcare is mostly a provincial issue, but people talk to me about how they don’t have access to a family doctor or there are people who have healthcare backgrounds in another country and can’t practice in Canada. We need to fix that.”

On a local level, Naqvi said he is passionate about revitalizing the downtown core which he envisions having better food, entertainment, and arts components. He would also like to see more affordable housing on sites like Tunney’s Pasture and LeBreton Flats.

Plans for LeBreton Flats have changed many times over the years, but Naqvi said players are adamant a sports and entertainment district must be built there for the Ottawa Senators.

Revitalization for Tunney’s Pasture has been in the books for decades but was re-examined when the COVID-19 pandemic forced people out of the office. Construction will have a multiphase approach and could start in the next five to 10 years, said Naqvi.

On Aug. 8, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe held a press conference to demand the upper levels of government give the city more financial support. He said transit levies and taxes would need to be raised significantly without the upper hand.

The federal government does not pay property taxes, but instead gives payment in lieu funds for its federal office buildings. The city is receiving $30 million less per year than it did eight years ago. Sutcliffe said the city is looking for about $95 million more a year.

Naqvi said it’s important for all levels of government to work together.

“We are already making significant investments, but there are some issues like payment in lieu of taxes. I feel we need to work more closely with Mayor Sutcliffe,” he said. “It’s a highly complex property tax issue. What I want is for there to be fairness. If the system is unfair, then let’s find a way to fix that.”

The next federal election will need to occur on or before Oct. 25, 2025. There is no date set for the federal Ottawa Centre NDP candidates race, but at this time, Harden is the only contender.

