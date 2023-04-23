Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Westboro has died

A 46-year-old man who was struck by a “vehicle of interest” has died. Bouquets of flowers now sit at the site. Photo by Charlie Senack.

By Charlie Senack

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a man that was struck by a vehicle in Westboro on April 15 has died.

The 46-year-old who has not been identified was hit by a vehicle as he crossed Richmond Road at Kirkwood Avenue. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Friday, the SIU said.

The incident unfolded after an Ottawa Police officer in an unmarked vehicle observed what the SIU is calling a “vehicle of interest” near Shillington Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the Honda Civic near Carling and Merivale, though the vehicle fled and later struck the victim. The driver was later arrested by police.

The SIU continues to investigate the incident and has not released any information as to why they were following the vehicle.

On April 22, a family member of the victim thanked the community for their “kindness and generosity” on a local Westboro Facebook group. She credited the owners of House of Pizza who were among the first people on scene.

“Gabriel, Nadine and Sylvain (owners) are one of the most loving and compassionate families we’ve met,” she wrote. “To everyone who rushed to the scene to help, our heartfelt thanks.”

Due to a publication ban and ongoing investigations, the family member said further details are unable to be shared at this time. She asked anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

A light post near the scene of the incident has become a memorial for the victim. About a half dozen bouquets of flowers sit at the street corner with a sign reading “rest in peace Dad.”

