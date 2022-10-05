One of the boxes recently painted by artist Trp613 in Westboro. Photo by Maureen McEwan.

Welcome back to the Biz Roundup!

As always, we’ve caught up with our local BIAs to learn the latest business news.

Here are some of the local headlines:

Coming soon

Bluboho is making its way to Westboro! The jewelry store is looking to open in October, according to its website, at its future location at 371 Richmond Rd. “bluboho is a fine jewelry company that carries ethically sourced, raw and refined jewelry pieces,” the company’s website states. Visit bluboho.com to learn more!

Love antiques? There might be a local source soon! Curated Antique Gallery and Boutique announced on Instagram Sept. 13 that it is looking to open officially in early October. The business is set to open at 111 Richmond Rd.—visit instagram.com/galleryelder for the latest updates!

TASTE fundraising continues

The TASTE of Wellington West 2022 Campaign for Parkdale Food Centre is still ongoing. The Wellington West BIA held its TASTE event Sept. 24, but the merchants of Hintonburg and Wellington Village are still working to raise $10,000 for the Parkdale Food Centre by the end of October. To learn more, visit wellingtonwest.ca/tastecampaign2022

Happy haunting in Westboro

Wickedly Westboro is back! The “spooky, safe and fun” event on Richmond Road has been running for over a decade. Celebrate the Halloween season from Oct. 14-31 with the Wickedly Westboro scavenger hunt. And on Oct. 29, there’s lots of “spooktacular” fun to be had: stop by the trick-or-treating stations in the neighbourhood; check out the local businesses’ pumpkin carving skills; and visit the Mystic Market, a “magical market for Witches, Mystics & folks.” Visit westborovillage.com/ww/ to learn more about this year’s event!

New neighbourhood murals

Earlier this fall, Westboro brought a bit more art to the neighbourhood: two new murals have been painted on Bell Boxes at the corner of Richmond and Clifton Roads. “On September 17th the Westboro community and neighbors on Clifton Road came together to watch local [artist] Trp613 bring to life two Bell outdoor service boxes on Richmond Road and Clifton Road. Trp613 is a street artist in the Ottawa area, who works in a number of mediums including spray paint, stencils and stickers. He is inspired by pop culture with a 90’s influence, creating art with the goal of making the world a little less grey,” the Westboro Village BIA website states. “The two new murals have a strong nature focus, with hints of musical inspiration, as music has been a key community builder for the neighbours on Clifton Road.”

