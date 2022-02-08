Magnolia Construction: Create your dream space with a ‘one-stop shop’ company

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Construction.

Are you looking to add on to your home, renovate your basement, or refresh your kitchen or bathroom?

Magnolia Construction should be your first call! The local team has decades of residential and commercial experience, offering all-in-one services and high-quality renovations across the Ottawa region.

When you hire Magnolia, the company will be with you from start to finish on your project. Joey Peloso, head contractor, said it is a “one-stop shop”—the company organizes the permits, designs the project, obtains the materials and builds.

“We deal with everything from the design to build. No one has to go anywhere else,” he said.

As the pandemic continues, with many locals working from home, Peloso said that clients are continuing to improve their residential properties.

“It seems that people are just investing in their homes now because interest rates are low, so they are taking equity and they are building on their home—[a] lot of office space, a lot of basement renovations—and they are adding square footage because of interest rates.

“They are intensifying their existing homes, as opposed to tearing them down,” he added.

Around 80 per cent of Magnolia’s work is residential, Peloso said, and the company specializes in renovations—particularly bathroom, basement and kitchen areas—and additions. They also offer landscaping services, as Peloso’s brother specializes in it.

Magnolia Construction is a member of the Greater Ottawa Home Builders’ Association, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), RenoMark and has been verified by HomeStars (with an average customer rating of 9.8/10). The company also has a current average 4.9/5 on Google reviews.

So why choose Magnolia?

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Construction.

Client first approach

The Magnolia Construction team is known for building connections with their clients from day one.

When you contact Magnolia, you reach the owner directly. Despite managing a team of 80 people, staff and sub-trade contractors included, Peloso answers the main phone line and visits each customer.

“I go see every client—literally every client. When you call the number on my website, it is me.”

Magnolia Construction stays engaged with clients to help them achieve their visions step by step. They pride themselves on listening, anticipating needs and customizing work for each homeowner. They strive to be attentive, courteous and detailed in both customer service and the remodeling work.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Construction.

Family legacy

Peloso says he learned the client-first approach from his family. His parents emigrated from Italy and built a life and businesses in Ottawa. Luigi “Gino” Peloso was a well-known community leader in Little Italy, and worked at the family’s heating oil company, Peloso Fuel, on Preston Street for decades.

Peloso said he learned invaluable lessons from his father and built upon the business contacts and trust that the family established in the community.

“I basically built my company on my dad’s coattails,” Peloso said.

And there’s a personal touch to that family legacy.

When someone connects with Magnolia about a potential project, they often receive cannolis—the famous Italian pastry— or other dishes alongside their consultation. Around town, Peloso has earned a professional nickname.

“Everybody calls me ‘Joey Lasagna,’ because we actually bring homemade lasagnas to their door when we get a job and we talk to them—or even if we don’t get a job. We bring lasagnas and cannolis.”

In Westboro and the Glebe, Peloso said he gets stopped on the street and asked if he is Joey Lasagna.

Peloso said it wasn’t the plan: he didn’t want the home cooked Italian food to be a “gimmick.” But it was something that was inspired by his mother, Maria, and the cooking represents building relationships.

“It’s business but yet it’s lasagnas and cannolis,” he said, adding that the company never wants to have a “corporate” feel.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Construction.

Local expertise

Around Kitchissippi, you may see Magnolia Construction’s familiar signs.The company completed dozens of projects in Westboro alone in 2021 and Peloso said they’ve got another 30-40 scheduled in the neighbourhood for 2022. It’s an area that Peloso and the team know well.

“We’re mostly in the Glebe, Westboro, Alta Vista, Kanata, Barrhaven areas but we’ll go anywhere.”

Magnolia Construction has also sponsored local organizations like Dovercourt and the Glebe Community Centre in the past.

To learn more about the business, call Joey Peloso today at (613) 617-5157 or visit the website at magnoliaconstruction.ca.

