Brand new retail space available NOW at 175 Carruthers Ave. 

This article is sponsored.

Do you have a long term business vision that needs a kickstarter retail space to run with? Are you ready to launch but still haven’t found what you’re looking for? The spaces you’ve seen so far are either way too big, or way too cramped, and seemingly dysfunctional in their aesthetics? Challenges like these will only frustrate you, ultimately leading to inefficiencies of your business and potential long term revenue loss over time. Whether it’s expansion of an existing business you envision, or a fresh new wave of creativity you’ve been dying to entertain, 175 Carruthers Ave has a brand spanking new retail space that is perfect for you and your business. Prepare to flourish in an already thriving neighbourhood!

Gain access to a new market

You might be asking yourself, ”Is it the right time?”

There’s never been a better time to take advantage of the changing landscape in the Hintonburg hub. It’s no surprise the commercial hotbed made headlines in the most recent issue of the Ottawa Business Journal, featuring well-loved Wellington West small businesses that have been overwhelmingly successful despite the pandemic (all thanks to supportive, loyal patrons living right here in the community who insist on the survival of the small businesses that surround them). If you build it with passion and precision from the ground up, they will come!

Hintonburg Connection’s Discover Local Program: A win-win

At no additional cost, your business will have the opportunity to participate in the popular Discover Local program; a program created by Colonnade BridgePort to help connect the residents of its buildings to their community, encouraging them to get out and discover the local businesses in their neighbourhoods. The program is a perfect complement for local business owners who are in need of a little marketing boost to grow their audience and revenue. The welcome package is distributed to all Hintonburg and Westboro Connection residences which, combined, are home to more than 600 people!

What are some ideal businesses for the space?

Personal service providers and businesses share an opportunity to do very well below residential towers. Think barber shops and salons, nail and aesthetics parlours, simple coffee shop and cafe concepts or juice bars who will rely heavily on local foot traffic from the area and benefit from eye-level visibility in the community. Signage space is critical, and Hintonburg Connection’s retail entrances offer generous room for larger signs (larger than most signs on neighbouring Wellington Street West) boosting overall visibility.

Perhaps this is a chance to revamp an existing business that is in dire need of a makeover? Make it your own, all over again! A brand new building means a clean slate and a chance to create a fresh start. You can mould your new, or existing business from the ground up — exactly how you want it.

Stay tuned on Hintonburg Connection’s social media channels — a new brewpub will be launching at 175 Carruthers in Spring/Summer 2021, cheers to that!

Key features:

Located between two new OC Transpo LRT stops: Tunney’s Pasture and Bayview Station, pulling daily traffic and making your business easily accessible

Located in Hintonburg, Ottawa’s hub for fine restaurants, cafes, microbreweries, galleries, shops and more; your 175 Carruthers retail location means less competition than on Wellington West and Richmond Road.

Population within 3km radius: 40,955

Annual household expenditures on food including restaurants with 3km: $12,000, 17,000 cars a day

Located on the ground floor of a ne w 19 story building with stunning amenities; 212 rental apartments and adjacent executive flats.

Access to a direct market from residents in the building via Colonnade Bridgeport’s Discover Local program.

As a brand new build, specs can be amalgamated into a larger space if needed, including washrooms and sink placements exactly where you want them. You’ll get a chance to pick your own colour scheme and design as well, including flooring, wallpaper and paint too!

Large windows covering the exterior means plenty of natural light.

To see floorplans for Suite A and Suite B, visit colonnadebridgeport.ca.

Both suites are available immediately. To inquire, contact Leasing Manager Chris Turvil at cturvil@colonnadebridgeport.ca

