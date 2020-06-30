Sponsored: Letter from the Westboro Village Executive Director

Submitted by Westboro Village Executive Director Judy Lincoln.

Thank you for the ongoing support of the businesses in Westboro Village. While the shopping and patio dining experiences may feel different this summer, everyone has their doors open and are enjoying welcoming people back. After many challenging months, our businesses are looking forward to the summer.

As you wander Westboro Village, you will see many of the changes. New signs on windows explaining the measures being taken to keep you safe, but also new patios where they have not been one before. Patios are popping up all the over the village, in converted parking spots, tucked behind buildings, and right outside front doors with café seating. From coffee shops to fine dining, there are a lot of options to dine safely on a patio in Westboro Village. Find your new favourite summer patio: westborovillage.com/dine

Each shop is offering different services, including a change in hours and many are offering personal shopping times. Curbside pickup continues to be a popular option, with the opportunity to purchase online and pick up your items as you walk through neighborhood. Reach out to your favourite store and see what options they offer for safe shopping: westborovillage.com/shop

All the businesses are working hard to keep you and their staff safe, including sanitizing stations at the front door, floor markings and limiting the number of people. They are following public health regulations and keeping our community safe.

This summer our local businesses need your support, through shopping, dining, and more. This is the summer to buy local.

We look forward to seeing you in Westboro Village soon.







