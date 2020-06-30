Community Photos: COVID-19 and creating space

As Ontario gradually reopens — businesses, services and public institutions and spaces — we wanted to capture some of the ways in which life has adapted in Kitchissippi.

Our photographer, Ellen Bond, took photos around the idea of “space” — How our community is balancing reopening while maintaining physical distance to keep everyone safe. Across the board, space has been re-imagined during the pandemic.

Patio space outside of Lexington Smokehouse & Bar. in Westboro. Photo by Ellen Bond. Locals maintain safe distance while in line outside of lululemon in Westboro. Photo by Ellen Bond. It’s patio time on Wellington Street West. Photo by Ellen Bond. Customers wait outside Mamie Clafoutis after the local bakery re-opened. Photo by Ellen Bond. A line-up outside of Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) in Westboro Village. Photo by Ellen Bond. Customers enjoy the sunshine on the patio at Savoy Brasserie in Kitchissippi. Photo by Ellen Bond. Customers enjoy the sunshine on the patio at Savoy Brasserie in Kitchissippi. Photo by Ellen Bond. Locals line up at Wellington Diner, waiting for room on the patio and for takeout orders. Photo by Ellen Bond.

