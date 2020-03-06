Early Days: Fisher Park celebrates 100 years

By Dave Allston

This is a historic year for Fisher Park, the centerpiece of Kitchissippi, which was first established as a park and playground 100 years ago.

During the 19th century, the land originally formed part of the Hinton family farm. A wide and deep ditch bisected the property near where the bike path now runs east to west alongside the basketball court and baseball diamond. This was to carry the runoff of Cave Creek and the farms south of Carling that would flood the property each spring. Otherwise, it sat as empty brush, used occasionally for local militia training exercises around the turn of the century.

Tracks were laid out for J.R. Booth’s Ottawa, Arnprior and Parry Sound Railway in 1892 (where the Queensway runs today), creating the diagonal property boundary that still exists today. This split the future park space from the land to the south which would soon become the site of the Ottawa Electric Railway’s West End Park resort (1896), later a residential neighbourhood. The farmers sold their land to investors (the Ottawa Land Association, OLA) who preserved the future Fisher site and the surrounding area as an investment.

Then in 1919, the OLA sold their holdings west of Harmer via auction. As luck would have it, they excluded the land east of Harmer from the auction, leaving most of the lots unsold into 1920.

In February 1920, a new community association was formed, called the West End Municipal Association (WEMA), representing the residents of Hintonburg and the exploding new neighbourhood in Wellington Village. A primary focus of the WEMA was to push the City of Ottawa to establish recreational space in the community, as no official playground and only a few small parks existed west of Plouffe Park.

The City originally considered sites at what is now the Grace Manor, Somerset Square, Reid Park, and the east side of Parkdale near Sherwood.

Fisher Park nearly wound up located on the east side of Parkdale at Sherwood. The Ottawa Playgrounds Association committee selected that site, supported by a majority vote of WEMA residents. However, the WEMA vote had taken place at a meeting on April 12 that was poorly attended due to unseasonably bad weather. This led to a second look, and in a turnaround later that month, the WEMA and OPA changed their decision likely related to land costs. The Parkdale plan was abandoned, and the west side of Holland was chosen instead due to its perfectly level ground, its proximity to the growing community, and the proposed school (Elmdale). A deal was struck with the OLA to purchase the land for $36,000.

A city council meeting in May nearly saw the deal derailed. The Ottawa South Municipal Association and others were upset that the purchase would take up nearly the entirety of the $50,000 playgrounds acquisition budget, leaving insufficient funds for Old Ottawa South to acquire playground space.

A compromise was eventually reached, and it was agreed to purchase the land, minus six lots at the corner of Harmer and Byron (where houses exist today) for $32,100. The purchase went through in June of 1920.

Work began on the park that fall, allowing for some early sports to be played on it, with the bulk of the facilities to be ready for the spring of 1921.

The official opening ceremony was held on August 13, 1921 for what was technically known as the “West End Municipal Association Playgrounds” but which was introduced as “Fisher Park”, named for Mayor Harold Fisher, who chose not to run for re-election at the end of 1920. More than 1,000 people were in attendance, including the Fisher himself, with many events held including a baseball game between the Ottawa Senators NHL team and the West End Baseball Club.

This event would be the first of what would immediately become annual summer sports days, and February winter carnivals, which at their peak drew more than 5,000 residents from across the city. Games, races and events often pitted residents from the north and south sides of Wellington against each other.

Lawn bowling was a feature of Fisher Park beginning that spring. The greens, which boasted electric lighting (located where the parking lot meets the basketball court today) were open every afternoon and evening, free to the public.

Many sports were played at Fisher over the early years, including lacrosse, bicycle polo, and even a nine-hole golf course which briefly opened at the far south-end of the park in 1925. The Elmdale Tennis Club opened in June of 1937 with four clay courts, located where the school now stands.

In September of 1945, following much debate and opposition to surrendering a large piece of one Ottawa’s largest and finest parks, Fisher Park was chosen as the location of a new school. Initial plans called for the school to be built at the opposite end of the park (close to Byron), but a reversal was made to ensure a football field could fit in the remaining park space.

From the beginning, Fisher Park was always planned as a combination of school and community centre, the first of its kind in Canada. High-end amenities were added to ensure the facility would be one of the most modern in Canada, including the largest gym in the city (the first in Ottawa constructed without pillars to obscure the view of spectators), a health clinic, large library, and a large sound-proof auditorium with motion picture projection facilities (though its size later had to be significantly scaled down due to sky-rocketing costs, and a planned swimming pool was also a late removal).

One of the required features in the original proposals for the school was the assurance to the city and community that no fence would be put up around the school; that it would always sit within the park. There was also a requirement that it be designed in a Z-shape so that every room would be “on the outside”.

Completion of the project took four years as building costs skyrocketed. The first sod was turned on May 3, 1948, at the south-east corner of the park, and the cornerstone was laid on November 12 by Governor General Viscount Alexander. The original estimate of $1.65 million ballooned to $2.1 million by the project’s end; the school was completed in time for the start of the 1949-50 school year. Other than a six-room addition in 1964, the school retains the same footprint today.

Over the coming decades, Fisher Park would continue to see constant community use for football, baseball, hockey, soccer, basketball and other sports. Brian Kearns, for whom the park is now named, oversaw the recreation program for 27 years.

Fisher Park school closed in 1987, was leased to the Catholic Board to become Notre Dame High School until 1994 when it reverted back to the Public board and its original name, becoming a Grade 7/8 school and welcoming Summit Alternative to share the building.

An impressive 100 years of Fisher Park as the nexus of our community!

