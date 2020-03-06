Biz Roundup

Well-known chef opens new restaurant

After a fire destroyed Allium, on Holland Avenue last year, chef Arup Jana promised to rebuild. While Arup still hopes to re-open Allium, he opened a second restaurant, Brassica, in Westboro.

Replacing Vittoria in the Village at 309 Richmond Road, Brassica is a collaboration with Domenic Santiguida and Harjeet Singh, who operated Vittoria in the Village.

The new restaurant promises patrons “plates of bright, vibrant flavours and exciting combinations that highlight local and sustainable products.”

Toy store closes

A popular toy store announced it was closing its Westboro store last month.

Located at 315 Richmond Road, Mrs. Tiggy Winkles’s closed its location on February 29, after almost 30 years in the neighbourhood. The news was met with sadness on its Facebook page.

Pop-up art gallery closes

For five years, a group of Ottawa artists were able to display their art thanks to Ashcroft Homes on Richmond Avenue, near the Island Park intersection.

“Ashcroft was really great, but we knew it was going to end at some point. The artists were still disappointed when we closed in January,” said Yan-Eric Coté, who spearheaded the project and runs Galerie d’art Côté Créations, a similar endeavour in Mont Tremblant.

Ashcroft Homes offered the group of Ottawa artists a rent-free space, with a portion of all sales going to the Ottawa Hospital.

“It was an opportunity for Ashcroft to invest in the arts while also giving back,” says Yan-Eric.

The artists are looking for another opportunity to re-open the pop-up gallery.

A whole lot of activity in Wellington West

Hintonburg is the site of Canopy Growth’s first cannabis shop. The Smiths Falls pot grower opened Tokyo Shop last month, the second pot shop in the neighbourhood after the Superette Shop.

A Curated Nest, owned by Artist owners Christina Lovisa and Judith Anderson, is also new to the neighbourhood, located at 1114 A Wellington St. West. The home decor and lifestyle boutique is infused with local art and repurposed vintage items.

In December, a new eyeglasses and optometrist store, Wellington Vision Care, opened at 1282C Wellington St W. \This is aa sister location to Merivale Vision Care.

A new dry-cleaning service, Panash, also opened recently, while florist Blumenstudio moved to 1395 Wellington Street West.

Westboro welcomes pizzerias

Two new pizzerias opened recently in the neighbourhood: Pi Co and House of Pizza.

Pi Co, a chain primarily located in the Toronto area, opened its first Ottawa location at 236 Richmond Road.

Meanwhile, House of Pizza, formerly located at the corner of Richmond and Cleary Avenue, moved to 160 Richmond.

By Yose Cormier

