Winter can be a challenging time to remain active outdoors – especially with seemingly endless cold weather and early dark evenings. Icy, slushy sidewalks mixed with stormy weather can be slippery and dangerous at times, preventing outdoor physical exercise on a regular basis. How can you stay outdoor active despite all of this?

An active community is one of the hallmarks of a healthy community. Thanks to Dovercourt Recreation Association, there are plenty of opportunities to get outside, to be active and be a part of your community.

“Dovercourt Recreation Centre is just a building we run many of our programs in. We have a significant footprint throughout our community. We want to bring about free opportunities to get outside and be active all winter long, and help build an active and engaged community through recreation,” says Steve Nason, senior director of the Dovercourt Recreation Association.

Many of our neighbourhood communities host winter carnivals, usually with skating, tobogganing, or just meeting up with friends and neighbours around a seasonal fire pit to stay warm and cozy, enjoy sipping hot chocolate and rosy cheeks.

Active commuting can all still take place during winter months if you dress properly for the conditions! And one of the best options for a healthy commute is the SJAM Winter Trail, a partnership between Dovercourt, the National Capital Commission, the City of Ottawa and our local business sponsors. Thanks to the initiative of community resident Dave Adams to bring our riverside parkland to life from December to April, the city-groomed multi-use winter trail along Sir John A. McDonald Parkway offers easy access to downtown and transit as well as opportunities for recreation and special events

Local parks and community outdoor rinks provide opportunities for skating and toboganning as well. There’s no reason not to get the whole family out for some fresh air on weekends to remedy cabin fever.

Dovercourt Recreation Association supports many other outdoor opportunities in our community, including outdoor rinks at Mckellar Park and Dovercourt (Westboro Kiwanis Park).

