Sponsored: When it comes to real estate,  should you DIY or hire a professional?

By Dean Caillier, Sales Representative, Engel & Völkers Ottawa



It’s around the corner. You can feel it in the air. Yes, winter is upon us. It’s almost time to dig out the winter coats and boots, pull out the shovels and start up the snow blower.

Wherever you live in Ottawa, we are all affected by winter one way or another. The question is: How do we get ready for the beautiful Ottawa winter? Some folks shovel their own driveway, others hire a professional. If you’re handy, you might install your own winter tires while others have a mechanic do it.

The same can be said when looking to sell your home. Do you try and do all the work and sell it yourself or retain the services of a professional, full-service Realtor?

Working with a full-service Realtor allows you to let the professionals do the work. Tasks like recommending handymen for unfinished jobs, arranging home staging and professional photography, evaluating housing market data and exposing your home on a local and global level to achieve the best possible price are just a few of the services a professional Realtor provides.

Whether it’s getting your home ready for winter or contemplating selling it, think about what service best suits your needs. If you feel like a professional is best suited to the job, contact a full-service Realtor to find out how to best to prepare your home for sale.

Happy Fall and don’t forget to watch for kids out Trick or Treating this Halloween!

