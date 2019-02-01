Sponsored: Presdelicious returns to Preston Street

Some call it a food festival, others refer to it as a showcase of deliciousness. However you choose to describe it, Presdelicious offers unparalleled value, with fantastic prix-fixe menus at fabulous prices.

Following two successful summertime editions in 2017 and 2018, Presdelicious is returning this spring with Preston Street’s top restaurants from March 1 to 10.

“This is a terrific event because it offers a special opportunity to experience some of Ottawa’s most appealing restaurants in a truly unique way,” says local food journalist Paula Roy. “Each chef pulls out all the stops to create innovative menus with broad appeal, and the presence of so many additional diners makes Preston Street feel particularly festive.”

What can you expect from the winter edition of Presdelicious? As befits the eclectic atmosphere of Little Italy, you’ll find a wide range of cuisines and styles of cooking among the participating restaurants, each of which will be eager to flex their culinary muscles to show off exactly what they’re capable of.

Keep your eyes peeled on the Preston Street BIA website as chefs sharpen their knives and unleash their creative powers to create their menus for Presdelicious. There, you’ll find all the details to help you plan your visits to Little Italy.

