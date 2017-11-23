Annual Cyclelogik Art Show spins into tenth year

By Bradley Turcotte –

The Cyclelogik Art Show celebrates a decade of design with over 40 professional and amateur artists producing pieces inspired by the ten-year milestone of Andrea Stokes’ annual event at the Wellington Street bicycle shop on December 2.

When Cyclelogik rolled in to the neighbourhood, Andrea “audaciously” suggested a bike-themed art show to welcome the burgeoning business to Hintonburg. After apprehensively assuring she could produce a willing troop of artists with the “snap of [her] fingers,” the inaugural event proved a resounding success and has become a harbinger of Christmas for the founder and event producer.

The fitting theme of “Ten,” follows past themes of square, text, red, and blue.

Artist Sharon Lafferty plays with “the inherent power of memory to define existence” in her works and will be participating in the show for the second consecutive year. Last year’s theme of “Home” conjured thoughts of the dinner table for Sharon and inspired her to paint a girl with a fish on her head in a piece titled “Fish For Dinner Again!”

“Themes throw me for a loop because I normally paint figures or faces,” says Sharon, who enjoys painting anonymous individuals who address the viewer directly. “I usually try to work something into the title that relates to the theme. This year it was easier as I could actually paint the theme title right onto my figure.”

Participating artists can interpret the theme however they like. Andrea adds that the varying levels of expertise and sliding price points make for a diverse and affordable selection.

“Often it’s a first opportunity for many who’ve never shown their work before,” says Andrea.

“Andrea and the folks at Cyclelogik are to be commended. To produce this event for one year would be a real accomplishment, but for ten, it says a lot about who they are, their love of art and care for other artists,” says Sharon. “At the opening last year, I was amazed by the crowd, the energy, the variety and quality of the artwork on display. It’s a real labour of love.”

Andrea has previewed a few of this year’s pieces and gives them a “perfect ten.”

Coffee from Cyclelogik neighbour, Little Victories Libations, as well as cocktails, nibbles and “the best funk DJ in town,” Greg Reain, will round out this tenth anniversary event. The party starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday December 2. For more information, visit the “10th Annual Cyclelogik Art Show” event page on Facebook.