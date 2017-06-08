The latest scoop

Saturday night at Westfest

We sent KT’s Ted Simpson to capture the scene at Westfest on June 3. Here are a few of the things he spotted while he was there! Click on the photos to enlarge:

Blue skies and fun crowds for River City Junction
Smiley Om show off some acroyoga feats
Jesse Greene delivers a hard driving, blues rock performance
House of Paint’s live mural art takes shape Saturday evening
Lyle Odjick on blues harmonica
Dancer, Thomas Starwalker joins River City Junction on stage
Dancing the night away
Lyle Odjick and The Northern Steam
Westfest founder and organizer, Elaina Martin, thanks Lisa Georges (left) while main stage sponsor, Thom Fountain, looks on.
River City Junction perform with guests Thomas Starwalker and Lyle Odjick
River City Junction put on a sunset performance
Saturday headliners Monkey Junk perform for a large crowd
Steve Marriner of blues rock trio, Monkey Junk
Wasn’t that a party?
Westfest producer and organiser Elaina Martin thanks the crowd, performers and volunteers for another successful year
Westfest resident DJ Jungle Jen kept the crowds moving

Speaking of photos, we’re publishing a special commemorative issue of the Kitchissippi Times on June 22 and we are collecting 150 photographs of 150 people who call Kitchissippi home. It’s going to be very unique look at the people who live in Ottawa’s best community, but we need your help!

Email a recent photo of yourself to editor@kitchissippi.com. We’ll be picking our favourites for this special keepsake edition of the Kitchissippi Times. Please make sure it’s a high-resolution file and use the subject line: “150 for 150.” Don’t forget to include your name and mailing address in the body of the email! Your address will be used to verify if you’re a resident of Kitchissippi and to see which neighbourhood has the most 150 spirit! Will it be Hintonburg vs. Westboro? Wellington Village vs. Civic Hospital?

Get your photo in by June 13 and tell your neighbours to do the same!

