HOK #61: Grazyna  Szawlowski

Meet Grazyna Szawlowski.

“I was born in Muskoka, and that’s where I grew up. I did a Masters degree in Montreal, lived in Toronto for a while, and moved to Ottawa five years ago. I picked Westboro because both my sisters live here. One lived on the street I moved to and the other lives two streets over.

“I also chose this place because of the easy access to everything on my bike. I like the history of the Kitchissippi area, and all the shops and the people. There are so many wonderful places here. One of my favourites is Hampton Park, because I have a dog and we go to the off leash area. Recently, I have been going down to Hintonburg more often. My favourite places are Tennessy Willems and Trio.

“Someday, I’d love to go back to Poland because that’s where both my mom and dad are from. I’d also love to walk the Camino de Santiago Trail in Spain. It takes about six weeks to travel the entire trail. I’d also like to get another dog to foster for the Guide Dogs of Canada. It’s all about following your heart.”

