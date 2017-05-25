Join us for a special community photo project: 150 for 150!

We’re publishing a special commemorative issue of the Kitchissippi Times on June 22 and we are collecting 150 photographs of 150 people who call Kitchissippi home. It’s going to be very unique look at the people who live in Ottawa’s best community, but we need your help!

Drop by the Kitchissippi Times booth at Westfest between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday June 3 to have your photo taken by our Humans of Kitchissippi photographer, Ellen Bond

or …

Email a recent photo of yourself to editor@kitchissippi.com.

We’ll be picking our favourites for this special keepsake edition of KT. Please make sure it’s a high-resolution file and use the subject line: “150 for 150.” Don’t forget to include your name and mailing address in the body of the email. Your address will be used to verify if you’re a resident of Kitchissippi and to see which neighbourhood has the most 150 spirit! Will it be Hintonburg vs. Westboro? Wellington Village vs. Civic Hospital?

Get your photo in by June 13 and tell your neighbours to do the same!