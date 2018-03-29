HOK #80: Angie Reshitnyk

Meet Angie Reshitnyk.

“I was born in Montreal, first generation, and I moved to Ottawa in 1980. I came here and got married, and three girls later, I’m now happily a grandmother and helping out at my church. I’m a retired teacher. I taught elementary school, everything from kindergarten to grade six. I loved teaching the grade six “give me attitude” kids.

“We live down near the Ottawa River; we live in God’s country here in Kitchissippi. We have the river, and the trees, and the neighbourhood, and I love seeing how the neighbourhood is changing and growing. I love the SJAM ski trail. It’s so wonderful to go walking and see everybody out and it doesn’t matter what time of year, it’s fantastic. It just puts a smile on your face because that land is being used and it’s beautiful. I’m so happy they went for it a second year and I hope it goes on forever.

“My mom volunteered tons of time and I saw her do it, but it wasn’t what a young person spends their time doing. When retirement came, I started volunteering. Our church was built on perogies and our lunches and our bazaars. We have a big fundraiser that goes towards the beautification of the inside of the church. The bazaar here really holds the community together. A lot of bazaars have gone by the wayside, but everyone wants a Ukrainian Easter egg. We have many vendors who are Ukrainian and living here and have a wonderful product.” Collected by Ellen Bond

