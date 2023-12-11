Kitchissippi’s year in review: The biggest stories from 2023

By Charlie Senack

It has been a busy year in Kitchissippi. Community events have made a comeback, controversial planning developments have caused a stir, and the arts and culture scene is more alive than ever.

As 2023 comes to a close, we are looking back at some of the biggest and most significant stories we have covered over the last year. Click on the links through this article to read the stories.

With a new year starting, we are also looking to make some positive changes to the Kitchissippi Times. We want to hear from you about which articles you most enjoy, and what you would like to read more about in 2024. Please send an email to editor@kitchissippi.com and share your thoughts!

January

The Mechanicsville community put pressure on the National Capital Commission to build a controversial embassy precinct at Tunney’s Pasture instead of Lazy Bay Commons. Popular Wellington Street West business John’s Diner celebrated 50 years of serving residents. The National Capital Commission announced during a Jan. 19, board meeting that the Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway would be renamed to reflect indigenous history.

February

The Wellington West BIA launched a Healthy Hearts campaign to support Heart Month. On the cover of KT, 78-year-old Linda Whitfield is profiled for paddling over 80 times in the last year — a personal record. Construction noise disrupted learning at Devonshire Public School. Dozens braved frigid temperatures to attend the annual Fisher Park Winter Carnival.

Linda Whitfield on the February 2023 issue of Kitchissippi Times. Cover photo by Ellen Bond.

March

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper unveiled two locations where houses will be torn down to make way for parkland. Morris Formalwear celebrated being in business for almost a century, and Westboro’s Zak’s Diner opened. Local singer Sherri Harding launched her first album called A Million Pieces.

Sherri Harding and Dick Cooper in the March 2023 issue of KT. Photo by Zenith Wolfe.

April

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Byron Ave offered pysanky making. The Ottawa Trans Library reflected on a successful first year in operation. Ottawa Salus continued to clean up after a burst pipe caused millions in damages. The Carleton Tavern got new owners. On April 15, Franco Micucci, 46, was hit by a vehicle as he crossed Richmond Road at Kirkwood Avenue. He later died in hospital. Many homes were left without power after an ice storm hit Kitchissippi — the worst one seen since 1998.

A woman tries her hand at pysanky making at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in McKellar Park. Photo by Ellen Bond.

May

Kitchissippi music coach Nicole Colbeck was on the front page of KT. Westboro Beach partially opened despite delayed construction. The Westboro Legion celebrated their 75th anniversary. Popular gelato shop Stella Luna got new owners, but landed in controversy weeks after when an exclusivity clause forced out neighbouring business Sharpfle Waffle. The Wellington West BIA parted ways with longtime executive director Dennis Van Staalduinen.

Nicole Colbeck (left) on the May 2023 cover of KT. Cover photo by Zenith Wolfe.

June

On the front page of the June issue was Max and Issac Finkelstein. The father and son duo planned to canoe from Montreal to Ottawa, but the trip was forced to stop before it even started due to a police chase. Two federal office complexes in the Kitchissippi area were put on a list for disposal. Churchill Alternative School looked to raise $15,000 in a pinch to build a new kinder year player structure. Thanks to community support, they were able to reach their goal. Yasir Naqvi officially announced he is running for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.

Max and Issac Finkelstein on the June 2023 cover of KT. Cover photo by Charlie Senack.

July

Popular Westboro business West End Kids closed after 35 years in business. The owners declared bankruptcy after owing creditors just over $900.000. In Wellington West, Herb & Spice served their last customers after half a century. A new development was proposed near the Plant Recreation Complex at 1010 Somerset.

August

The August issue of KT was almost fully dedicated towards celebrating Pride and the LGBTQ2S+ community. Community leaders reflected on a recent “anti-gender ideology” demonstration that was held outside Broadview Public School. Brock Carleton shared his inspiring story of keeping an active lifestyle while dealing with Parkinson’s. The Chief William Commanda Bridge officially opened to the public.

The special Pride-themed issue of Kitchissippi Times published in August 2023. Cover photos by Charlie Senack.

September

September was all about recognizing Kitchissippi’s artistic talent. The West End Studio Tour returned and the Gladstone Theatre launched a new lineup, for their upcoming season. Orange Art Gallery announced they would be forced to close at the end of year after their landlords wouldn’t renew the lease. With Barbie all the rage, the gallery hosted a party to celebrate the hit movie. The Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association shared their concerns over a proposed development at 1081 Carling Avenue, which could impact research at the Central Experimental Farm.

The special Arts issue of KT released in September 2023.

October

OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar told KT that riders will need to be understanding and patient as the transit system is redesigned. Wall Space Gallery moved from Westboro to Old Ottawa South. The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail announced they are becoming their own charity after separating from Dovercourt.

Beth Greenhorn, a regular user of the newly opened Chief William Commanda Bridge, is on the front page of the November 2023 issue. Cover photo by Ellen Bond.

November

The Kitchissippi Times celebrated our 20th anniversary with a special section looking back at stories we’ve covered over the past two decades. More than 130 people attended a community party to celebrate the paper at Thyme & Again on Nov. 14. Members of the local Jewish community reflected on the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine. The Parkdale United Church Orchestra launched their new season with a “Remembrance” concert.

The Kitchissippi Times team past and present is on the from cover of KT’s November 2023 issue to celebrate the newspaper’s 20th anniversary. Cover photo by Ellen Bond.

What to expect in 2024

The Trillium Line Phase 2 LRT project is expected to open in Spring 2024 after years of construction delays. Once operational, trains will run from Line 1 at Bayview Station to Limebank Road in Riverside South. A separate connection will travel to the airport from South Keys Station.

Westboro Beach will fully reopen after closing in Spring 2022. A new pavilion and expanded shoreline amenities are part of the plan.

The Parkdale Market is turning 100. It officially opened on July 10, 1924.

Nepean High School continues to celebrate their 100th anniversary.

The Wellington West business improvement association is expected to choose a new executive director to replace Dennis Van Staalduinen, who parted ways with the BIA in May 2023.

Work on the Scott Street cycle project will continue. Coun. Jeff Leiper suspects road rebuilds will increase in 2024.

The comprehensive zoning bylaw review will be drafted in the spring to increase density. It will make it easier for developers to understand their limits while saving them time and money.

