Community Photos: Fisher Park Winter Carnival returns!

Beavers and Cubs from the 24th Ottawa Scouts group are all smiles as they embrace the cold. Insert left: kids take part in arts and crafts. Photo by Ellen Bond

By Charlie Senack

Dozens of Kitchissippi residents braved frigid temperatures and wind chill warnings on Feb. 4, for the annual Fisher Park Winter Carnival.

It was the first time such an event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled activities.

The day featured sleigh rides, scavenger hunts, and shinny hockey, among other outdoor activities. One of the winter carnival’s biggest hits was the annual broomball game which attracts residents from across Ottawa.

“People have done this since they were little kids so we have lots of adults who come out excited because they used to do this every year,” said Anita Maasland-McNeil, administrator for the Fisher Park Community Recreation Council. “Despite it being -30 degrees, we scheduled it for an hour, and it went for two and a half hours.”

The Fisher Park community is hoping the weather will be warmer for next year’s winter event. In the meantime, they are hoping to bring back their Victoria Day long-weekend fireworks this May.

The Kitchissippi Times sent photographer Ellen Bond to the carnival to photograph the day’s many activities.

From left to right: Pippa, Essa, and Rhiannon lace up their skates. Photo by Ellen Bond

Freddie drinks hot chocolate to stay warm. Photo by Ellen Bond

Fisher Park kids practice their hockey skills. Photo by Ellen Bond

The frigid cold temperatures didn’t stop many people from going on the horse and carriage rides. Photo by Ellen Bond

Tracelyn Watchorn and Anita Maasland from the Fisher Park Community Recreation Council. Photo by Ellen Bond

Like this: Like Loading...