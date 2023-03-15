Community Photos: Fisher Park Winter Carnival returns!

By Charlie Senack
Dozens of Kitchissippi residents braved frigid temperatures and wind chill warnings on Feb. 4, for the annual Fisher Park Winter Carnival.
It was the first time such an event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled activities.
The day featured sleigh rides, scavenger hunts, and shinny hockey, among other outdoor activities. One of the winter carnival’s biggest hits was the annual broomball game which attracts residents from across Ottawa.
“People have done this since they were little kids so we have lots of adults who come out excited because they used to do this every year,” said Anita Maasland-McNeil, administrator for the Fisher Park Community Recreation Council. “Despite it being -30 degrees, we scheduled it for an hour, and it went for two and a half hours.”
The Fisher Park community is hoping the weather will be warmer for next year’s winter event. In the meantime, they are hoping to bring back their Victoria Day long-weekend fireworks this May.
The Kitchissippi Times sent photographer Ellen Bond to the carnival to photograph the day’s many activities.
You must log in to post a comment.