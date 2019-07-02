Craving a slice? Use our pizza map!

Bookmark this handy map! The next time you’re hit with a pizza craving, we’ve got you covered. No matter where you live in Kitchissippi there is surely a slice or two near you.

1) Lorenzo Bar and Grill

911 Richmond Rd.

lorenzobarandgrill.com

Fun fact – This family-owned restaurant is known for their home-made traditional pizzas – prepared with fresh housemade dough and sauce. Also available with a gluten-free crust.

Sample slice – Lorenzo’s Favorite: Thin crust, steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pesto sauce, oregano, parmesan cheese.

2) House of Pizza

747 Richmond Rd. (moving this summer to 160 Richmond Rd.)

houseofpizza.ca

Fun fact – Owned and operated by Gabby and Nadine Khater since 1995, it’s the kind of place where you’ll get a warm welcome and after your first visit, will be greeted by name.

Sample slice – Capicollo: spicy Capicollo ham, artichoke hearts, red peppers, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes and pesto.

3) and 24) Pizza Pizza

1779 Carling Ave.

1197 Wellington St W.

pizzapizza.ca

Fun fact – Two of over 750 locations in Canada are located in Kitchissippi. The chain was founded in 1967.

Sample slice – Big bacon bonanza: bacon strips, bacon crumble and four-cheese blend.

4) and (21) Gabriel Pizza

1679 Carling Ave.

Holland Cross Food Court (1620 Scott St.)

gabrielpizza.com

Fun fact – Founded in Orleans in 1977, there are now almost 40 Gabriel locations across Eastern Ontario and West Quebec.

Sample slice – The RBC Bluesfest pizza (only available until July 14): bacon strips, buffalo chicken, red onion, mushrooms, and smoky BBQ sauce base. A portion of all proceeds will go to the RBC Bluesfest Blues in the Schools program.

5) The Original Georgie’s Pizza & Subs

1661 Carling Ave.

originalgeorgies.com

Fun fact – This is one of the area’s oldest pizzerias and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Sample slice – Georgie’s Special: bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, green olives, onions.

6) East Side Mario’s

675 Kirkwood Ave.

eastsidemarios.com

Fun fact – This chain has “gluten-friendly” options for pizzas, although diners are warned that cross contamination with gluten containing products may occur. New this summer: the roasted garlic BLT cauliflower crust pizza.

Sample slice – The Buffalo Chicken Pizza: grilled seasoned chicken breast atop pizza mozzarella and topped with gorgonzola cheese, roasted grape tomatoes, and garnished with green onions and spicy buffalo pizza sauce.

7) and 26) Domino’s Pizza

1096 Wellington St. W.

1393 Carling Ave.

dominoes.ca

Fun fact – The Wellington Street location is the former home of KFC and Hintonburger and it’s one of the newest places in the ‘hood to get a cheap slice.

Sample slice – Hawaiian: pineapple and slices of ham topped with an extra layer of cheese.

8) Monkey Joe’s Bar and Grill

1265 Carling Ave.

monkeyjoesottawa.com

Fun fact – Monkey Joe’s has been serving up pizza made with homemade sauce and dough for the past 37 years.

Sample slice – Mighty Meat Lover: homemade sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef and cheese.

9) Westboro Beach Cafe

Westboro Beach (745 Ottawa River Parkway)

westborobeachcafe.ca

Fun fact – Of all of the pizza-related destinations on this map, this one probably has the best view. Pizza is available by the slice or as a whole pie.

Sample slice – Combination: tomato sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, and green pepper.

10) Newport Restaurant a.k.a Moe’s World Famous / Donna’s Express

322 Churchill Ave N.

newportrestaurant.com

Fun fact – The restaurant is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year; 31 years since Moe Atallah purchased the business. The original location used to be where the Westboro Freshii is now.

Sample slice – Donna’s Creation: tomato sauce, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, black olives and tomatoes.

11) Vittoria in the Village

309 Richmond Rd.

vittoriainthevillage.com

Fun fact – While the menu calls them flatbreads, they are fully-loaded treats that shine thanks to freshness and flavour.

Sample slice – Vittoria Flatbread: tomato sauce, prosciutto, goat’s cheese, mozzarella cheese and baby arugula with a balsamic reduction.

12) Fratelli

275 Richmond Rd.

westboro.fratelli.ca

Fun fact – Fratelli means “brothers” in Italian; the Valente brothers Richard and Robert (now deceased) have had successful restaurants in many Ottawa neighbourhoods including this one.

Sample slice – The Roberto: wild mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano, porcini, panette, black truffle paste.

13) Farm Boy

317 McRae Ave.

farmboy.ca

Fun fact – Hand-stretched dough made from imported “double zero” flour; pizzas are cooked in just minutes thanks to an authentic Neapolitan pizza oven.

Sample slice – The pizzas are fully customizable; BBQ chicken is just one of their tasty topping combinations.

14) Fiazza Fresh Fired

205 Richmond Rd.

fiazza.ca

Fun fact – Pizzas are topped to order and cooked in just three minutes; vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available.

Sample slice – Build your own pizza or opt for specialty pies such as the Bella Prosciutto: Rose sauce (Les Fougeres alfredo & Fiazza red sauce), with blue cheese, fresh rosemary, Fiazza cheese blend, natural prosciutto and wild arugula.

15) Napoli’s Restaurant Pizza & Pasta

81 Richmond Rd.

napoliswestboro.ca

Fun fact – Opened in 1993 by the Khalil brothers; their parents had opened one of Ottawa’s first pizzerias in 1973, in the west end.

Sample slice – Napoli Special: pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon.

16) Metro

345 Carleton Ave.

metro.ca

Fun fact – Rumor has it that Metro is selling more pizza slices than ever thanks to the opening of the nearby Superette cannabis store.

Sample slice – Pepperoni

17) Caffe Mio

1379 Wellington St. W.

caffemio.ca

Fun fact – Housed in a 95-year-old building that has served as a convenience store, restaurant, and deli over the years.

Sample slice – San Marzano tomatoes, grilled chicken, soppressata, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and goat cheese on a thin crust.

18) Pubblico Eatery

1331 Wellington St W.

pubblico1331.com

Fun fact – It’s the only authentic foldover, Brooklyn-style pizza in the area. Buy it by the slice or by the pie.

Sample slice – Pick your toppings! Pepperoni, chicken, bacon, ham, sausage, beef, spinach, mushrooms, green pepper, olive, onion, basil, tomatoes, pineapple.

19) Parma Ravioli

1314 Wellington St. W.

parmaravioli.ca

Fun fact – While pasta is their main game, Parma’s artisan-style focaccia pizza – in 3 varieties – is always a hot seller at their X-press food counter.

Sample slice – Roasted vegetables and feta: zucchini, eggplant, red onion, red/green/yellow bell pepper, tomato & roasted garlic.

20) Carlo’s Pizzeria

60 Harmer Ave N.

carlospizzeria.ca

Fun fact – Drinks are thrown in at no extra charge with every pizza order.

Sample slice – Carlo’s Special: fresh tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon and pepperoni.

22) Anthony’s Pizza

1218 Wellington St. W.

anthonysonwellington.com

Fun fact – The wood-fired Neapolitan oven is fired up for summer hours until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sample slice – Ortolano: roasted red peppers, eggplant, caramelized onions, mozzarella.

23) Fil’s Diner

1209 Wellington St. W.

filsdiner.ca

Fun fact – Pizza and bowling (Fil’s is co-located with West Park Bowling) makes for a great birthday party!

Sample slice – Choose your toppings for a personal-sized pizza. How about a milkshake to go with it? They’re made by hand with three scoops of ice cream and 2% milk.

25) The Carleton Tavern

223 Armstrong St.

Fun fact – This old-school, family friendly tavern has been a neighbourhood institution since 1935 and boasts a (now-defunct) Ladies and Escorts entrance.

Sample slice – The Carleton: mushrooms, onions, green pepper, pepperoni and bacon. (Watch for fresh pizza creations with a new menu coming this summer.)

27) Tennessy Willems

1082 Wellington St W.

twpizza.com

Fun fact – The restaurant is named for the owner’s children and is home to a wood-fired pizza oven.

Sample slice – The Elmdale: fire-roasted tomato sauce, spicy or mild Genoa salami, roasted red peppers, cremini mushrooms, fior di latte.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...