Sponsored: Stay active this winter and plan for summer with Dovercourt

January marks a busy month at Dovercourt Recreation Centre as winter programs get underway!

Fitness classes are offered all day and include group fitness, aquafit, yoga, pilates, spinning as well as unique programs such as TRX, hula hooping, aerial yoga, exercise for chronic health conditions, stand up paddleboard in the pool, a full array of pre and postnatal classes, and more.

Winter swim lesson session starts February 2nd, offering private and group lessons and certification programs like First Aid and CPR in our warm water leisure pool. Sports programs include Taekwondo and Karate, as well as climbing, basketball, indoor tennis, multisport for younger participants and more.

Our Dance School begins its winter session with dance classes for toddlers to tweens, culminating in our annual recital in June. Adults can get their groove on too, learning popular social dances like the New York Hustle and West Coast Swing with instructors from the Westie Underground – no partner or experience is needed. Creative types can try their hand at pottery, art classes, and private or group music lessons on a variety of instruments. Dovercourt also offers unique programs like Musical Theatre, family ukulele, Bluesfest Community Choir, Rock University and Jam Night (19+yrs) through the Bluesfest School of Music and Art.

Registration begins January 2nd for Summer Camps (and summer swim lessons), with camps for ages 4 to teen. Lunch and swim lessons options plus drop off and pick up at Dovercourt Avenue make summer easier for busy parents. Kids will enjoy a wide variety of camps including parkour, circus, skateboarding, scooter, whitewater rafting, overnight camps, Thrill and Chill series for 10-13-year-olds, and Leader and Counsellor in Training programs for kids who are ready to take the next step.

Check out the Winter 2019 program guide and 2019 Summer Camp book for more details or go to dovercourt.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

Google

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...