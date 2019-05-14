Sponsored: Finding Solutions and Solving Problems with Trusted Treatment at Back on Track Westboro

Back On Track Physiotherapy and Health Centres have been a leading healthcare provider in the Ottawa region for 25 years with expert treatment from highly trained professionals. The Back on Track team treats their clients like family. Their goal is to make sure their clients feel comfortable and confident with their treatments, as well as to promote healthy, injury free living, allowing people to optimize their mobility and improve their quality of life.

“We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service and true one-on-one, hands-on therapy with the focus on ‘injury proofing’ the client through specific exercise programs and in-depth education on their condition,” says Mike Gaynor, owner of Back On Track Physiotherapy and Health Centres. “We spend quality time with our patients. They never feel rushed out the door.”

Assessment and treatment appointments are booked with plenty of time to focus on each clients’ needs without interruption. Therapists do not run from client-to-client, and always have the time to fully investigate a client’s injury and get to the root of the symptoms, or to re-evaluate a client’s progress and modify their program each visit so that the client can make gains.

Back On Track understands that people want to be able to play with their kids or grandkids pain-free; they want to run their first 5 km race without injury or have started exercising and want to know if what they are doing is safe. Whether you are seeking treatment due to pain, lack of mobility, balance, reliance on medication, or thinking there’s nothing else that can be done – Back on Track can help.

They understand that it can be challenging to find the time for treatments and appointments. It’s why they have convenient clinic hours and occasionally see clients on Saturdays. Access to treatment (physiotherapy, chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, concussion management, laser therapy, dietitian services, personal training/ kinesiologist) is available within 24-48 hours of a request, especially if it is urgent.

Back On Track Westboro is also highly involved with the local community. They are a member of the Westboro BIA, take part in the Westboro Fuse Festival, provide free therapy coverage at charity events such as Lap the Gats cycling event in Gatineau Park for Parkinson’s, Stokes for Stroke Golf Tournament, as well as various running events.

As an active member in the community and healthcare, people know and trust that Back on Track is there for them to treat injuries, for maintenance of ongoing issues, to answer questions, and to give guidance.

Back On Track Physiotherapy

411 Roosevelt Avenue, Unit 309

613-792-1166

backontrackphysio.com

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...