Westboro Beach is officially open

After years of construction delays, Westboro Beach has finally reopened to the public.

During a cold and cloudy morning on June 1, community members and politicians gathered at the beach pavilion to reopen the $21 million revamped site that has been closed since 2022

The new beach area includes picnic and volleyball spaces, outdoor showers, accessible washrooms/changerooms, a historical-themed play area for children, and a scenic lookout of the Ottawa River, including the Skead’s Mills ruins.

“The NCC’s design excellence and innovation are on full display at Westboro Beach, where nature, community and history come together,” said National Capital CEO Tobi Nussbaum in a statement. “With the community’s engagement and support, we were able to deliver a project that enhances the shoreline in the west end and is emblematic of our commitment to creating sustainable, accessible and vibrant public spaces in the National Capital Region.”

The original Westboro Beach Pavilion was designed by James William Strutt, a prominent Ottawa architect, who built the site between 1965 and 1967. His designs often emphasized experimental forms, environmental sensitivity, low-cost construction, and straightforward assembly.

A cafe is open on the ground floor of the beach pavilion. Photo by Charlie Senack.

The three original triangular structures designed by Stutt are still there, and inside is a new cafe space which sells sandwiches and ice cream. Named the Westboro Beach Club, it is run by Wilderness Tours, an outdoor tour operator that will begin offering rafting and other water adventures in a few weeks.

“We’re going to do a lazy river float, which leaves the beach and hugs the Ottawa shoreline going down the current of the Ottawa River. It’s about three and a half kilometres of river and takes about an hour and a half,” said Joel Kowalski, vice president of Wilderness Tours. ”We’re also going to do a Voyageur canoe tour, which will go from the beach to the Deschenes Rapids. You’ll also get to see the Deschenes ruins, a really neat structure in the middle of the river that most people have never seen.”

In addition to the tours, beach equipment, paddleboard, and kayak rentals will be available.

ByWard Market’s popular Grand Pizzeria and Bar will open on the second floor. It hopes to start serving customers this fall and will be run year-round.

“Pizza and pasta cuts through all the demographics. It is a concept we already have and know how to do. I have people that can execute quickly and, well, it’s profitable. I think that, with the wood oven and in this kind of setting, it fits,” said owner John Borsten.

“I’d like to be open for breakfast all seven days of the week, but it remains to be seen with that site. No one’s ever done it before,” he added.

Westboro Beach has re-opened for the first time since 2022. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Westboro Beach is now being painted as a year-long attraction. When people aren’t sunbathing or swimming in the summer, the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail will be utilized for snowshoeing, skiing, and winter biking. Unlike the previous pavilion, portions of the new one can be used year-round.

Len Fardella, co-president of the Westboro Beach Community Association, said the community is excited to have full use of its beach again.

“It was a long time coming but very worth the wait. We are excited to host our summer beach party here at the end of June,” said Fardella. “We know the beach will be used year-round, and the expanded amenity space will no doubt draw more people to Westboro.”

During the years-long construction, the National Capital Commission which owns the site found fossils, some which date back 500 million years. They will soon be displayed in the pavilion.

The newly opened Westboro Beach includes lookouts and greenspace. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Westboro Beach until Aug. 24, 2025. Photo by Charlie Senack.

One of the new historical-themed play areas for kids. Photo by Charlie Senack.

With files by Marissa Galko