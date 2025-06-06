The Grand pizzeria is opening at Westboro Beach later this year

ByWard Market staple The Grand Pizzeria will open a second location in the newly unveiled Westboro Beach pavilion this fall.

John Borsten, who runs The Grand along with other Ottawa eateries including Zak’s Diner, Metropolitain Brasserie and Starling Restaurant, said when construction was ongoing for the new pavilion, he went to take a look – not for business purposes but as a curious resident.

“I went there back in November and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable. I had no idea what they were doing here’ … I’ve said for years we have this beautiful river flowing by and there’s nowhere to spend a dollar on it. No dining. There’s really a totally underserviced market,” he told KT’s sister publication OBJ on Monday.

Borsten and co-owner Dave Mangano, who runs the ByWard Market location, decided to get in touch with the National Capital Commission about the vision for the new pavilion. Now, they have just signed the lease for the new The Grand at Westboro Beach and, after about four months of construction, the restaurant is expected to open in late summer or early fall.

Out of all the restaurants he manages that could have expanded to Westboro Beach, Borsten said The Grand was best suited to the location.

“Pizza and pasta cuts through all the demographics. It is a concept that we already have and that we know how to do. I have people that can execute quickly and, well, it’s profitable. I just think that, with the wood oven and in this kind of setting, it fits,” he said.

Borsten said the wood-fired oven also worked since the new pavilion is zero-carbon, meaning all energy is electric.

The Grand at Westboro Beach will have all the Italian favourites available at the ByWard Market location, but Borsten said he’s open to adapting the menu to better serve the area.

“We make everything in-house (with) imported ingredients from Italy … It won’t look the same because the building of The Grand (in the Market) is 150 years old and this kiosk is brand-spanking new. It will be The Grand, but we will adjust to that location as we see fit or necessary. We’ll do whatever people want,” he said.

He said he expects to do weekend brunches as well as serve breakfast seven days a week.

“I’d like to be open for breakfast all seven days of the week but it remains to be seen with that site. No one’s ever done it before,” he said.

Given its proximity to the Kichi Zībī Mīkan, Borsten said the restaurant would be a prime location for happy hour as commuters are on their way home from work.

The NCC intends for the area to be used year-round with only a few amenities being limited to one season, such as the beach club and the beach itself. The Grand at Westboro Beach will operate all year.

Borsten said he hopes that all-day offerings will continue to bring people in, even in the winter when beach-going isn’t as popular.

“There’s a whole neighbourhood right there. It’s right on the parkway. The view is spectacular in every season … People are skiing, biking, running by that space all the time. It’d be a great spot for bikers, runners, skiers to sort of start and stop from their workout, have lunch or dinner or breakfast or a drink. It’s kind of got it all,” he said.

With 100 seats inside and 100 on the outdoor patio, Borsten said that if nothing else works out, he’ll utilize the space for events. “If nothing else, I could do weddings there two days a week and functions because it’s just a beautiful place,” he said.