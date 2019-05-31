The June issue of KT is OUT

The June edition of KT is out! Issues are in news boxes across the ward (find a handy map right here) and are rolling out to individual mailboxes in homes and condos.

Inside this issue you will find Dovercourt’s summer activity guide, our own “summer fun” section with expert tips and local product recommendation (plus a great burger recipe), the Father’s Day edition of Westboro Villager, as well as our regular favourites such as Early Days, Humans of Kitchissippi, Who Lives Here, and more.

View the digital edition right here or click on the image below.

Thanks for reading and sharing!

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...