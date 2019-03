The March issue of KT is out! Look for it in your mailbox this week or pick it up at over 100 locations across Kitchissippi ward. This issue includes our popular summer camp guide, 2019 weddings feature, Dovercourt’s Spring activity guide, and a special edition of the Westboro BIA Villager celebrating International Woman’s Day. Don’t miss the latest FINDS in Wellington West!

Read the digital issue right here!

