Alcoholic beverages could soon be consumed at Champlain Park

Starting July 1, you will now have the opportunity to drink alcohol in some Ottawa parks.

The pilot project will allow public drinking between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., but no alcoholic drink can be consumed within a five-metre radius of a playground or playground equipment, wading pools or splash pads or outdoor pools, beaches, parking lots, natural or artificial ice rinks, and sports fields, sports courts, and ball diamonds.

In Somerset Ward, Coun. Ariel Troster said Minto Park on Elgin Street and McNabb Park at Bronson Avenue and Gladstone Avenue will allow for legal public drinking.

At this time, seven parks across Ottawa will permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The other locations are the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park, Brewer Park, Riverain Park, Strathcona Park, and Queenswood Ridge Park in Orleans.

At least 13 councillors have expressed disinterest in the pilot project. Many say they will wait to see how it plays out before committing any greenspace in their wards. Others said they received little to no interest from residents.

In Kitchissippi ward, Champlain Park will be recommended because it’s considered “low-stake” for concern, said area Coun. Jeff Leiper. But it was not included on the initial list released.

“I’ll say that I’m reasonably confident that permitting the consumption of alcohol in the park is unlikely to increase its occurrence. I’m quite certain that nearby residents are already enjoying alcoholic beverages responsibly in the park today,” said Leiper in a letter to residents. “I’m not particularly concerned that the park will become a destination for drinking. I’ve tried to imagine a scenario in which people make drinking the focus of an excursion to Champlain Park and simply can’t.”