You can now swim at the Dow’s Lake dock

If you’re looking for new ways to beat the beat this summer, swimming is now available at a section of Dow’s Lake.

On June 12, the National Capital Commission unveiled a new swim zone at its recently opened accessible dock, which is part of a pilot project. New buoy lines mark off the swim area, and a separate swim lane for those wishing to get their laps in will be installed soon.

Several officials, including Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi and former Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, were among the first to take a dip in Ottawa’s canal.

“The water’s so fresh! And it’s warm and clean,” said Naqvi as he emerged from the water.

When the dock with its muskoka chairs and native plants was unveiled earlier this year, the NCC said it was conducting water testing to determine whether swimming at the site was a possibility.

In a news release, Ottawa’s River Kepper said samples taken over the last year have revealed that the swim area “consistently meets or exceeds applicable health and safety guidelines.”

The data will be available on the Swim Guide app and the NCC website for those who want to see the readings for themselves.

The water is about four metres deep so it’s encouraged only experienced swimmers jump in at Dow’s Lake. Photo provided by the NCC.

Because that part of the canal is around four metres deep and there will be no lifeguards on duty, it’s recommended that only experienced swimmers take a splash at Dows Lake. The NCC recommends that beginners visit either the NCC River House or Westboro Beach.

Also part of the pilot project is a new Summer Zone food and drink destination installed west of the recreational dock along Dow’s Lake. This year, it will feature local favourite Dominion City Brewing Co. and a soon-to-be-announced food offering. The stand will be open from 11:00 a.m. to dusk from Thursday to Sunday until the Labour Day weekend.

“We want to turn Canada’s capital towards its incredible waterways to give residents and visitors great recreation and fun destination experiences. Through projects big and small, the NCC is activating new shoreline infrastructure and creating great new public spaces,” said NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum in a statement. “Along with the NCC River House, the new Westboro Beach Pavillion, Gatineau Park and Leamy Lake beaches, and more than a dozen bistros and terraces, the brand-new Dow’s Lake dock and adjoining Summer Zone will offer yet another great waterfront amenity.”