Winterlude begins in a frigid Ottawa

When Winterlude was launched 46 years ago, its main attraction was the historic Rideau Canal Skateway. Scroll through any Old Ottawa Facebook group, and you will read stories of the many activities that used to take place on the ice: curling, quarter-mile horse racing, ice carving, and concerts.

But those days are gone. In recent years, the canal has been a place to lace up your skates or eat a beaver tail, but not much else. Climate change has shortened its season, and activities are moving inland to other sites. Last year, the skateway was open for 10 days; the year before, it didn’t open at all.

This year Canadian Heritage didn’t list the canal as one of its four official sites for winter play. In fact, it was only mentioned once in the three-week list of programming.

Melanie Brault, director of Capital Celebrations, which includes Winterlude, said they followed the weather trends and had to adapt to the new normal.

“It was really important for me and my team that we made sure that Winterlude remained a very viable, sustainable event in the National Capital Region. We started thinking about ways to innovate despite whatever mother nature throws at us,” said Brault.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t want people stopping by the canal.

“This year the canal seems to be cooperating and visitors that are going to come down to participate at Winterlude should take the opportunity to put on their skates and skate down the canal because it’s just such an amazing experience,” she said.

The canal opened for skating on Jan. 11. There were 269,700 visits in the first 10 days. The NCC has been using less heavy equipment, which allows it to open with less than 30 centimetres of ice thickness. There is also a new partnership with Carleton University

“The professors are looking at what kind of machinery we could maybe use to remove the snow much earlier so the ice can build itself faster if it’s really cold,” said Bruce Devine, senior manager for the National Capital Commission. ”We slightly changed our approach to air temperature readings and weather readings, so at times, doing nothing instead of flooding is the best approach.”

Winterlude programming will take place on Sparks Street and the ByWard Market downtown, at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau, and at various other sites around the National Capital Commission. Some of those include Lansdowne Park, the National Art Centre, and the Canadian Museum of History.

Brault said some of this year’s highlights will include a new Winterlude Urban Sugar Shack on the Sparks Street Plaza, which will also be the backdrop of LüX, a nighttime sound and light experience. From downtown, festival-goers can take a free shuttle to Jacques Cartier Park, where a massive snow mountain has been built. Zip lining and a giant snow maze are also part of the experience.

At Zibi across the river, a new activity called Igloofest will become “the coolest music festival in town.” It will be held from Feb. 13-15 and include performances from Dillon Francis, Seven Lions, and Michael Sparks.

“It will bring a whole new element of nighttime celebrations. We’re thinking maybe it will attract a new generation of Winterlude festival goers. People in their late teens, early 20s,” said Brault.

There will be events for a good cause, too. In Centretown, a cold plunge will occur from Feb. 14 to 16 at the Uncommon, formally known as the Snider Plaza. There will be saunas, drinks, and DJs for people of all ages. The proceeds will go towards Centretown 507 and the Centretown Community Health Centre.