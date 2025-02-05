Winter fitness classes at the Dominion Arboretum

Submitted by Anne Claener

I feel blessed that five years ago I discovered both the joys and benefits of pole walking and snowshoeing in the Arboretum. I am not alone.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have incorporated into their lives the pleasures and therapeutic benefits of pole walking and snowshoeing with urban poles.

Some Thursday mornings, you may have noticed a jaunty team of people propelling themselves with self-assurance as they wend their way along tree-lined gravelly paths, up and down hills, and along leafy, gurgling streams. The smiles on their faces attest to the social benefits of walking with a group and this type of walking never feels like work, though it is a whole-body workout.

Through this group’s energetic and skilled leader, Eileen Scully, proper technique and form are instilled and this is absolutely crucial for ensuring that a state of stability, core strength and balance are attained. The Arboretum and adjoining Fletcher Wildlife Garden and Experimental Farm present a beautiful setting for this activity. Under Eileen‘s protective but gently prodding wing, participants go at their own pace and different levels of ability are seamlessly accommodated in one class.

The benefits of urban polling are enormous and widely praised. Also known as Nordic walking —think cross-country skiing without the skis—has toning, calorie-burning and posture benefits that have made it popular in Europe for decades and a new workout favourite in Canada. Participants often go to class with different intentions, and these can even vary within the individual from one session to the next. Those intentions can relate to the reduction of hypertension, the maintenance of bone density, the regaining of posture, balance and core strength, and so on. Well-documented and reliable studies have indicated that twice as many muscles are activated as walking without poles.

Urban polling is for all ages, but as people advance in years, they often start thinking more about balance, strength, mobility, and overall physical wellness. During the winter months, the pole walking classes morph into snowshoeing sessions and almost everyone in the group embraces both pole walking and snowshoeing with equal enthusiasm. Lately, with inconsistent snow coverage, the group has easily reverted to pole walking rather than snowshoeing.

I feel that as long as my feet, hands and limbs work for me, pole walking and snowshoeing will remain the backbone of my fitness regime and one that I can easily take with me anytime and anywhere I happen to be. For everything that I’ve talked about here, do consider joining our welcoming, friendly group.

Eileen Scully is a former RN who has been practicing yoga for over 40 years, with a teaching certificate from the Kripalu Institute for Yoga. She is also certified as an Urban Poling Instructor. Visit www.eileensyoga.com for more information.