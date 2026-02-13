Winter events happening though out Ottawa this February

By Anita Grace

Community winter festivals have a long tradition in and around Kitchissippi, offering up fun, free, and frosty activities for all ages. And despite being the shortest month of the year, February is packed full of them.

Traceylyn Watchorn, one of the organizers behind the Fisher Park Winter Carnival, worried that frigid temperatures would keep people away, but the rink was bustling on February 8th.Families lined up for free wagon rides, skaters dashed along the skate path, and the hot chocolate (courtesy of Bridgehead) was disappearing fast.

It was Fisher Park’s 83rd annual Winter Carnival, held atcommunity hub that is more than 100 years old.

“We’ve been bringing kids to the park since 1934,” said Anita MacNeil, another of the Fisher Park event organizers. Even though her own children have grown up and moved away, MacNeil still volunteers with the Community Association to ensure there are activities for generations to come. “My kids enjoyed it,” she said. “I would like new kids to enjoy it as well.”

Not all Winter Carnivals have been around for decades. This winter, for the first time in recent memory, Lion’s Park has an outdoor skating rink. The Westboro Community Association (WCA) will host a Winter Party here on February 15. Rink Operator James Hayes and volunteers have been busy flooding, shoveling, and scraping the ice to get ready for the big event.

Other neighbourhood festivals kicked off earlier this winter, with Champlain Park celebrating their annual event on January24. Mechanicsville’s Carnival at Laroche Park was on February 1; Fisher Park’s Winter Carnival followed on February 8th.

Don’t worry if you missed these events – there are more free, local festivities coming up.

Westboro Beach Winter Carnival, Feb. 14, 12-3 p.m.

Carnival activities will be held on Selby Plain, at the corner of Atlantis and Lanark Avenues. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and snacks. Chilli will be selling for $5.00 a bowl. Kids can make, play with, and colour snow blocks; or play snow soccer on the groomed field. The host organization, the Westboro Beach Community Association, asks people to book tickets on Eventbrite to help ensure enough hot chocolate and chilli will be on hand.

Fisher Park’s Rink Pony Club Disco Night, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.

Dance the night away at the disco-themed skating event at the Fisher Park Outdoor Rink. According to Rink Coordinator Scott Bradley, “It’s the event of the winter” – and what better way to warm your Valentine’s heart than with an ice dance?

Lion’s Park Rink Winter Party, Feb. 15, 2-4 p.m.

Celebrating the return of an outdoor skating rink to Lion’s Park, this Winter Party will include skating, sledding and snowshoeing. There will be free hot apple cider, thanks to the Westboro Village BIA.

Harbour Harvest, Nepean Sailing Club, Feb. 15.

This ice fishing derby is a day-long event that includes a pancake breakfast, free hot chocolate, and ice rescue demonstrations. Entrance costs range from $18 to $25 for individuals, or $55 to $75 for families, with funds supporting local charities like Ottawa Riverkeeper and Ottawa Community Housing Foundation. Volunteers will drill holes in the ice and fishing equipment is available on site — no fishing license or experience required. Cash, trophies, and prizes are up for grabs.

Winterlude, ongoing till Feb 16

Winterlude activities – like Igloofest, National Flag of Canada Day Trivia, and Cold Yoga – are running until February 16. Events take place at Confederation Park, Sparks Street, the ByWard Mark, Marion Dewar Place, Jacques-Cartier Park, and along the Rideau Canal Skateway.