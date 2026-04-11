Why the time-honoured classic curve appeal design detail is making a strong comeback

Curves are having a moment in Ottawa homes. Whether it’s archways, fluted details, rounded cabinets and furniture or sweeping staircases, injecting the softness that curves suggest into our spaces is both trendy and timeless.

They certainly aren’t new, but curves are a response to several years of linear design and architecture, bringing a softness that speaks to our desire since the pandemic for welcoming, nurturing homes.

“There is a new-found nostalgia for time-honoured, hand-made, classical elements,” notes designer Tanya Collins. “Curves inject a sense of history and character when used in an architectural context. They also add softness to otherwise angular spaces, finishes and furnishings.”

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And they are a simple and timeless way to add movement to a space, adds Sascha Lafleur of West of Main. “They draw the eye and create a sense of flow. You can incorporate them in so many different ways, too — architecturally, in lighting, furniture and other accents.”

We are naturally attracted to these forms because nature is organic, adds architect Jay Lim of 25:8 Architecture + Urban Design. “When curves are used thoughtfully, they can draw attention to key details we would never have seen.”

Multiple examples of curves have been showing up locally for some time now, starting with the 2022 grand prize dream home in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime lottery (with interiors designed by Collins) and continuing for the past few years in Ottawa’s Housing Design Awards, which celebrates excellence in Ottawa’s housing industry.

The go-to application for curves is door archways, but they’re also popping up in other design elements like nooks and niches, windows and a renewed curvature of stairways. And we’re seeing them in much more temporary accents like mirrors, light fixtures and furniture.

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We like them because curves have a much more embracing effect than sharp angles. Plus, “the use of curves is a subtle way to incorporate biophilic design (or design that connects to nature) in our homes,” says Melissa Boudreau of Urbandale Construction.

“Rounded edges of furniture, lighting and accessories echo organic forms and introduce a sense of fluidity and calmness, making the hard edges of many modern spaces feel less rigid.”

Collins, who eschews trends, notes that in design, “the pendulum always swings… The key is not to get caught up in it all and stay true to your own personal style. There is always an element of timelessness in every ‘trend.’ It is more about how you create harmony and balance with the mix in your interior while making it authentic to you.”

Here are several examples of curves in Ottawa homes

Curved elements such as the standalone tub, the chandelier and the arched mirrors add a softness to the primary ensuite of Tamarack Homes’ Kensington model, which was decorated by Sonya Kinkade Design. JVLphoto.com.

Round vessel sinks and curved mirrors balance linear elements in this contemporary bathroom by Linebox Studio and Sanchez Homes. Kevin Belanger Photography.

A curved peninsula designed with vertical beadboard panels that give a fluted effect provides a sculptural element that softens this kitchen by Laurysen Kitchens. Metropolis Studio.

Blending classic charm with modern sophistication, the timeless touch of curves is woven into this renovation by Grassroots Design and Build. JVLphoto.com.

Le Rêve is full of curves. The home, by Tanya Collins Design and Minto Communities, was the 2022 Minto Dream Home in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime lottery. Gordon King Photography.

A sculptural staircase adds elegance to this Glebe home renovation by Shean Architects. Nanne Springer.

Anita Murray and Patrick Langston are the co-founders of AllThingsHome.ca, Ottawa’s go-to resource for homeowners and homebuyers.